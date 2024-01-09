NZXT H6 Flow with and without RGB Review

#NZXT #Flow #RGB #Review

NZXT H6 Flow RGB

The H6 Flow RGB only differs from the H6 Flow in terms of the included fans. The RGB version also stands out because of its glass panels on both the side and the front. They are also not separated by a metal pillar, which gives you a virtually unobstructed view of your hardware. The sloping front makes the case even more unique and in that sloping part, NZXT has mounted three 120mm fans with addressable RGB lighting that are aimed at your video card and other hardware. The housing combines good cooling with little noise for a reasonable price. It is a shame that you cannot display your video card vertically.

NZXT has been an indispensable part of the top ten enclosures for years. With the introduction of the H7 Flow in May 2022, the midtower took over from the H510 and H510 Flow as the permanent representative of NZXT in the Pricewatch top 10. Those H7 variants formed a nice middle ground between the larger H9 series and the slightly smaller H5 cabinets. With the H6 series there is a model, or rather, two models. In terms of volume, the H6 Flow and H6 Flow RGB are slightly smaller than the H7 and slightly larger than the H5.

Why would you want to cram another model between two popular series? That’s partly because of the looks, because the H6 follows the trend of more glass in housings, to be precise, twice as much glass as the H5 and H7. The H6 not only has a glass panel on the side, as usual, but also a smaller panel on the front. These panels flow into each other without metal pillars in between. This makes the H6 much more comparable to the H9 cabinets, which are also equipped with double glazing, without a supporting pillar in between. That immediately explains the positioning of the H6; actually it is a smaller H9 and is much less comparable to the H7 or H5.

For the time being, there are two variants of the H6 available: the H6 Flow and the H6 Flow RGB. A ‘normal’ H6, like the H7, is missing and the Elite version that we know from the H5 and H9 has not yet been released. The H6 Flow and H6 Flow RGB both come with three fans, but the RGB, not surprisingly, has three 120mm RGB fans. The regular Flow is supplied with three 120mm fans without lighting. Both cabinets can be purchased in black or white and cost approximately 120 euros for the H6 Flow and 145 euros for the H6 Flow RGB. We tested both variants and compared the results with the other NZXT cabinets and their competitors.