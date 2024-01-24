O. Scholzas: European support for Ukraine with weapons is insufficient

#Scholzas #European #support #Ukraine #weapons #insufficient
“Europe must help Ukraine more to defend its country,” O. Scholz said in an interview with the weekly “Die Zeit”.
“The contributions that European countries have so far provided for 2024 are not high enough,” he added, calling for a discussion on how each country could “significantly extend support” to Kyiv.
