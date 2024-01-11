O2 will give a discount of CZK 2,500 on the purchase of a new iPhone 15 when you trade in an older model – MobilMania.cz

When you buy a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro from the O2 operator, you can get a discount of CZK 2,500 until March 31, 2024. All you have to do is bring your older (but still functional) iPhone to the operator for redemption. The purchase price of the older device will be deducted from the price of the new iPhone 15 in consideration, and the aforementioned bonus of CZK 2,500 will also be included. In the model case, the new iPhone 15 can cost you CZK 9,789 instead of the usual CZK 23,989, i.e. more than CZK 14,000 cheaper.

Purchases for the operator are provided by the chain Mobil Pohotovost, in addition to the mentioned promotion with iPhones, smartphones, tablets or smart watches of other brands are also purchased. The purchase can be made without the need to physically visit the store on the o2vykup.cz website. You can also get rid of a completely non-functioning old (for example push-button) phone, in which case the operator will pay you at least five hundred for it as a bonus for ecological disposal.

The current campaign with a bonus of CZK 2,500 applies to the purchase of a new Apple phone from the current iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro series, during the entire first quarter, i.e. until March 31, 2024. You can then get a lower bonus of CZK 1,350 when you buy an old one iPhone and the simultaneous purchase of a new iPhone from the older iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 model series, which the operator still has on offer.

Model example of buying an older iPhone from O2

Exchanging iPhone 14 128GB in good condition for latest iPhone 15 128GB:

  • You can buy an iPhone 15 128 GB in the O2 e-shop for CZK 23,989.
  • On the o2vykup.cz website, you will go through the entire process of buying an iPhone 14,128 GB, which shows signs of normal wear and tear (the phone is fully functional and has minor scratches). Its value is calculated by the system at CZK 11,700 (the value always varies according to the level of wear), and you will usually receive it in your current account within two days.
  • In addition to the value of the purchased phone, you will receive a bonus of CZK 2,500 within 30 days.
  • The new iPhone 15 will cost you CZK 9,789 after deducting the purchase value and including the bonus.

    • Source: O2

