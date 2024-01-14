Oana Roman no longer received money from her parents at the university

#Oana #Roman #longer #received #money #parents #university

Oana Roman, the youngest daughter of former politician Petre Roman, boasts that she is an independent woman. She says that she has been earning her own money since she finished college, because her parents would have refused to support her anymore.

Oana Roman claims that she has not been helped financially by Petre Roman since she finished her studies. He would have paid her rent for a few months, after which he would have stopped giving her money. Thus, Oana Roman had to earn her own living.

Oana Roman, an independent woman

The starlet claims that for a while, after college, she had to starve. This is because she left home, and her parents refused to support her. After he finished his studies, Petre Roman wouldn’t have given him any more money, contrary to what people think. They would only pay her rent, in the apartment she chose, for a few months. Then he left her to fend for herself in life.

Now, after the passing of the years, Oana Roman says that she even had to go hungry after going home. The ex-politician’s daughter says he used to manage his money very well so that he could survive from one month to the next.

“When I met Cornel, my father told me: you finished your university, you came back, bye. In hungry mode. I didn’t want to live with them anymore and I moved into a rented house. And he told me that he pays me three or four months’ rent, but I don’t see any other money. Hunger. But in France I was wasting my money”, Oana Roman recalled. Petre Roman and Silvia Chifiriuc, second wife. Photo source Facebook

The relationship with the parents was not very good

Oana Roman claims that the relationship with her father, Petre Roman, was not always very good. The two have had several conflicts over time. In the meantime, however, they managed to reconcile. The starlet said at one point that she keeps in touch with her father, but prefers to talk on the phone.

Now, Oana Roman said, she regrets not being able to meet Petre Roman more often. He is very busy, and time does not allow him to meet his daughter too often.

“If there’s one regret it’s that I don’t get to see dad often enough. What it was doesn’t matter anymore. He has a lot of activities, he doesn’t give up his mountain no matter what. We talk, but see each other far too rarely. And if I had one regret, it’s that we rarely see each other. I miss him a lot, I know that he misses me too, and we have to make a schedule somehow to manage to see each other at least every two weeks”, said Oana Roman in the XtraNightShow show. Petre Mioara and Oana Roman Photo source: EVZ Archive

Oana Roman, sad announcement about Mioara Roman

Some time ago, the daughter of Petre Roman spoke about the situation of her mother, Mioara. She stated that it is painful that her mother, Petre Roman’s first wife, cannot remember many things from the past. She stated that, due to the condition she suffers from, Mioara Roman has memory problems.

“It would be good if she could at least make memories with me,” Oana Roman responded to the wish expressed by an internet user who said she would like to visit Mioara Roman.

Mioara Roman, 83 years old, suffers from Parkinson’s. The condition comes with hypertension, absence of postural reflexes, slowing of motor activity, akinesia and resting tremor. Also, because of the disease, patients lose their memory and often don’t even remember their close ones.