OB runoff election in Pirna: AfD candidate with good chances

#runoff #election #Pirna #AfD #candidate #good #chances

Home page

Politics

By: Felix Durach, Kilian Beck

PrintShare

An AfD man could become mayor of Pirna. The Saxon regional association was only recently classified as “certainly right-wing extremist”.

Update from December 17th, 5:50 p.m.: The polling stations in the Saxon city of Pirna are still open until 6 p.m. This is how long citizens have to cast their vote in the second round of voting for the office of mayor. But according to information from the MDR, voter turnout has so far only been moderate. By 2 p.m., 41 percent of those eligible to vote had cast their votes. That is an increase of around four percent compared to the same time in the first round of voting.

AfD candidate Tim Lochner could become his party’s first mayor if he is successful in the second round. In the first round, Lochner received almost 33 percent of the vote. The state association of the AfD in Saxony is classified as “certainly right-wing extremist” by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Mayor election in Pirna, Saxony – AfD candidate in the lead after the first round of voting

First report from December 17th: Pirna – A new mayor will be elected in Pirna on Sunday (December 17th). The AfD, which is partly right-wing extremist, has a chance of installing a candidate as mayor nationwide for the first time in the city near Saxon Switzerland. In the first round of voting on November 26th, none of the five applicants for the top position in the town hall achieved the required majority.

Won a point in the mayoral election in Pirna: AfD candidate Tim Lochner. © Martin Schutt/Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/Montage

Now the field of candidates has been reduced to a trio: In addition to the CDU politician Kathrin Dollinger-Knuth, master carpenter Tim Lochner is running for the AfD and Ralf Thiele for the Free Voters. Thiele and Lochner are independent. In the first round, the AfD candidate was clearly ahead with almost 33 percent of the votes. Behind them were Thiele with 23.2 and Dollinger-Knuth with 20.3 percent. Ralf Wätzig (SPD/Greens) got almost 10 percent, the independent individual candidate André Liebscher got almost 14 percent. The CDU candidate Dollinger-Knuth is now supported by the two applicants who are not running again.

AfD man doesn’t want to prevent free voter candidate “at any price”.

Mathematically, a lot depends on how FW candidate Ralf Thiele performs. On his website, Thiele claims to stand for “ideology-free” politics. He wrote of “back rooms” and “party apparatuses” that ignored the “will of the voters” by forming an alliance against the AfD. Nevertheless, it was always his “clear goal” to prevent an AfD mayor in Pirna, but not “at any price”.

In Sonneberg, after half a year of the AfD, people greet each other again with “Heil”

Since the beginning of December, the Saxon AfD has been classified as “certainly right-wing extremist” by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution there. It is the third state association of the party to have become so radicalized. In the state election polls, the AfD was recently over 30 percent and was seen by some institutes as the strongest force. In Sonneberg, Thuringia, the AfD has had its first district administrator for about six months: Robert Sesselmann. Since he has been in office, openly right-wing extremist attitudes have finally become socially acceptable there. That’s what she wrote taz about bars where it is now common to greet each other with “Heil”.

Sociologist warns of AfD’s “strategy of normalization”.

Sesselmann himself is “very middle-class,” a left-wing district council member told the newspaper. The behavior of the AfD in local politics was described by sociologist Johannes Kiess from the University of Leipzig Dresden Latest News as a “strategy of normalization”. “At the local level, this also includes strengthening non-party or other alliances.” If it is then “normal” to vote for right-wing extremists at the local level, the chances of this happening at the state and federal level would also increase. Given the majority in the Pirna city council, the other parties, especially the conservatives, would probably have to clarify their relationship with the AfD, which only has 5 of 26 seats there.

Voter turnout in the first round was only 50.4 percent. Several initiatives have called for broad participation in the second round of voting. If he wins, Lochner would be the first mayor appointed by the AfD. Incumbent Klaus-Peter Hanke (independent) did not run again in the municipality with around 40,000 inhabitants near the border with the Czech Republic. (kb with dpa)