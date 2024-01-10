Obajtek went to Radio Maryja. “Over PLN 1.1 billion for orphanages, hospices” – o2.pl

#Obajtek #Radio #Maryja #PLN #billion #orphanages #hospices #o2.pl

ESO, 10 January 2024 10:19

Daniel Obajtek was a guest in the “News of the day” program on Radio Maryja. The company’s president argued that “Orlen invests very heavily in society.”

Daniel Obajtek announced a few days ago that Orlen took over 267 gas stations in Austria under the brand



Turmöl and became the third largest retail group in terms of share in the local fuel market.

This is Orlen’s further expansion. We have 3,439 stations in Poland and abroad, and our strategy by 2030 includes 3.5 thousand. station. We have practically achieved this goal, but we will continue to develop and modernize the detail. We have some of the most modern stations in Europe. This is our pride – Daniel Obajtek emphasized on Radio Maryja.

– We are constantly developing the retail sector, not only through acquisition, but also modernizing and developing it organically, i.e. we are constantly adding new stations and modernizing them. We are constantly investing, added the president of Orlen.

Obajtek on the president’s “short list”. “An Outstanding Man”



Show…

Obajtek argued that Orlen



maintains some of the cheapest fuels in Europe.

If Orlen is not a strong company, who will spend the funds to ensure that we have cheap electricity over time? Who will ensure that we are secured with gas and fuels? Energy transformation and the security of Poles require investment. If we did not have such a large company, we would not develop and we would not have funds for investments. We allocate approximately PLN 40 billion for them. Another issue is tributes to the state. Orlen pays between 11 and 12 percent. budget to the state. In the first half of the year, it was PLN 35 billion, said Obajtek.

The president of Orlen also emphasized how important the company’s social activities are.



– We invest hundreds of millions of zlotys in sports. We spend over PLN 1.1 billion on orphanages, hospices and other social projects. Orlen invests very heavily in society. Such a concern is needed for the good of the entire economy and our security, he said on Radio Maryja.

Source: o2.pl

