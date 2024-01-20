Obama’s daughter Malia is now 25 years old and makes her red carpet debut with her first film: ‘She has bizarre ideas’ | Show

#Obamas #daughter #Malia #years #red #carpet #debut #film #bizarre #ideas #Show

with photosMalia Obama, the eldest daughter of Barack Obama, appeared at a red carpet premiere for the first time in her life on Thursday. She was 10 years old when her father became president of America, but she is now 25 and has written and directed her first film. According to experts, Malia has a lot of talent, and that’s a good thing. “We don’t use kid gloves,” a colleague joked.

Malia posed at the Sundance Film Festival in a gray coat with a matching scarf and a blue blouse, skirt and boots underneath. Might sound a bit casual for a red carpet event, but that’s the norm at this festival, according to InStyle. The site calls her outfit ‘as cozy as it is chic’ and above all just fitting, because it was quite cold in Park City.

Exclusive university

She has been preparing for a creative career in recent years. She studied film studies at the prestigious Harvard University, where her parents also went. She interned for the series Girls and made her debut as a writer for the Amazon Prime series Swarm (2023) with Billie Eilish, among others. Now she is launching her film The Heart under the name Malia Ann (that’s her middle name).

“It’s about a man who mourns the death of his mother after she made an unusual request in her will,” she says. Loneliness is central to the film. “I hope the film makes you feel a little less lonely. Or that he reminds you not to forget the people who are lonely.”

What if her ideas aren’t good?

Malia previously received high praise for her work on the series Swarm. “Some of her ideas are too bizarre for words,” said Janine Nabers, who co-created the show. “They were so good and so funny. She is an incredible writer. She added a lot and is very, very dedicated to her profession.”

But what do you do as a colleague if an idea from Malia is not that good? “Knowing that she can tell her parents,” Vanity Fair increased the pressure in conversation with Swarm’s other creator. “Then we’ll just hurt her,” Donald Glover joked. “We can’t put on kid gloves because she is the daughter of the former president.” More seriously, he said: “No, she is very down-to-earth and cool. It’s no problem at all. She has a lot of good ideas, she’s great. Just a normal person like everyone else.”

Her new film is Malia’s own achievement, but the family bond does help. Few other short films would make it to all American news sites without the involvement of a president’s daughter. At the same time, the attention is sometimes sexist; sites like Daily Mail talk about her long legs first and then about the film. It is not yet clear whether and when the film will be shown in the Netherlands.

See photos of Malia Obama at the premiere and some archive photos:

Malia Obama. © Getty Images Malia Obama at a screening of her film The Heart. © Getty Images via AFP Michelle and Barack Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia in a file photo. © White House Archive Barack Obama with his daughters Malia and Sasha at the White House in 2009. © Pete Souza/White House

