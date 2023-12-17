Obesity, the secret of dieticians: the problem is not how much you eat, but what you eat

Did you know that, according to what some dieticians have said, the problem of obesity does not depend on the quantity but rather on the quality of what you eat?

Obesity, unfortunately and as we are all seeing with our own eyes, is a problem that is spreading more and more and above all like wildfire, especially since there has been an increase in our lives of so-called junk foods.

When we talk about obesity, however, we are not just referring to something that is unhealthy for our body but which, at a certain point, also comes into play. a rather fragile psychology and therefore at risk.

Precisely for this reason, our advice is to protect yourself as much as possible, but above all to understand as much as possible the causes and therefore the motivations on which focus our attention.

Dietitians, here’s the truth about obesity

Well yes, it seems that very often we all make a mistake when it comes to analyzing, fighting and above all talk about the problem of obesity. In fact, we focus too much on the quantity of food assimilated, thinking that the problem and therefore the cause behind this condition depends solely on the number of foods you decide to eat. However, although we must still be careful not to exaggerate, this is not the real reason and therefore the real threat we would do well to guard against.

According to what was declared by a group of dieticians, in fact, the real threat when it comes to obesity depends rather on the quality of food you want to eat. Rather than focusing on how much we eat, it is more appropriate to analyze honestly and above all with a bit of a critical eye what do we eat: in particular, it would be advisable to reduce the presence of rapidly digesting carbohydrates, because in this way we induce our body to store fat with difficulty and therefore you feel the pangs of hunger more.

In short, this group of experts (to be precise, 17 international experts) were responsible for observing and studying the main causes of obesity and specifically found a very specific culprit. We are therefore talking about those foods that we could define as rich in carbohydrates but, at the same time, also easily digestible. In short, that type of food that deludes us that we are eating less and perhaps less heavy, but which in reality in the long run represents real damage to our health.

