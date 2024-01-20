Obiang Nguema may host Russia-Africa Summit in exchange for ”protection”

In power for 45 years, Obiang Nguema, president of Equatorial Guinea, shows no signs that he intends to give up his post despite his age, and fearing that the avalanche of coups d’état in Africa will reach him, he negotiates protection with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The information that Malabo and Moscow are negotiating for this year’s Russia-Africa Summit to be held in the capital of Equatorial Guinea is already echoing around the world. However, what remains to be seen is why Malabo insists on something that, just the mere idea, already creates instability and distrust among members of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), an organization he joined with considerable opposition in 2014.

Sources indicate that Obiang Nguema, president of Equatorial Guinea for 45 years, who took power after deposing his uncle in a coup d’état in 1979, fears that the ‘avalanche’ of coups in Africa will reach him, similar to what happened with the his friend and neighbor Ali Bongo from Gabon, and negotiates with Vladimir Putin greater capacity for “protection and help to put an astronaut in space”.

“We see that the African continent is becoming a new center of power, its political and economic role is increasing in geometric proportion, and everyone will have to take this objective reality into account”, said Vladimir Putin in a speech in 2023.

It should be noted that the possibility of Malabo hosting the next summit has already been put on the ‘table’ since the eve of last year’s Russia-Africa Summit, held in Moscow, but negotiations have intensified in recent weeks and could be concluded in the next days. A scenario that does not bring consensus within the CPLP.

And there are senior officials from CPLP Member States who are considering President Obiang Nguema to be ungrateful, due to the fact that the community facilitated his joining the community without, however, meeting the requirements.

During the process of joining the CPLP, Equatorial Guinea, which had the ‘sponsorship’ of José Eduardo dos Santos, then Angolan President (now deceased), encountered serious opposition from Portugal, especially given the lack of respect for human rights in Malabo , but the European country ended up giving in due to pressure from a group of African countries that are members of the community.

“He [Nguema] power should already be given up. Democracy must win over authoritarianism and dictatorship. And it is due to the lack of a democratic belief that he turns to Putin, and there is no democratic country to protect itself when authoritarianism is favored”, highlights to a senior official from one of the diplomatic representations in Angola.