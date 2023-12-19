Obsidian Entertainment once submitted proposals for The Elder Scrolls spin-offs to Bethesda

Bethesda has just delivered Starfield and that means that production of the next The Elder Scrolls is also slowly getting underway. We also know the studio from Fallout 3 (and later parts), but in between Fallout: New Vegas was released, which was made by Obsidian Entertainment.

Now the latter saw merit in further collaboration with Bethesda. This even went so far that several proposals were once submitted to Bethesda, in which Obsidian Entertainment would be responsible for several spin-offs in the The Elder Scrolls universe. Co-founder Chris Avellone revealed this in a series of posts on X.

The spin-offs, according to Avellone, should have served as a bridge between the major releases from Bethesda itself, a similar setup that Activision uses for the Call of Duty games. Unfortunately, it never happened, as we know. However, the door is once again ajar, as both parties are now part of Microsoft. In the meantime, Obsidian Entertainment is working hard on the development of Avowed.

