Obsidian shows gameplay footage of fantasy RPG Avowed – Gaming – News

Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment has shown gameplay footage of the RPG Avowed, which will be released in the fall of this year. In a showcase, the company talks about the various fighting options, including the option to dual-wield weapons.

Obsidian, the makers of New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, showed the images during the Xbox Developer Direct Showcase on Thursday evening. In a video, various developers talk about the fantasy RPG and show the first images.

According to the makers, the combat system is designed to be used as diversely as possible. Players can use both hand and firearms, but they can also use magic. It is also possible to combine those different play styles, for example to dual-wield wands or use magic and a sword together. According to the makers, different enemies or groups require different approaches.

Furthermore, Obsidian says that the player’s choices are important to the story. The studio shows different dialogue choices that have different outcomes, similar to how it does it in Fallout: New Vegas. Obsidian further shows ‘the diversity of the culturally rich world’. The makers also say for the first time that the game will be released in the fall of this year; Previously it was only known that this would be in 2024. The game will then be released for PC and Xbox.

