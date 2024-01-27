Ocarina of Time: When the classic with Link only clicks after years

#Ocarina #Time #classic #Link #clicks #years

Spoiler warning: This article covers specific plot details and puzzles from The Legend of Zelda – Ocarina of Time.

1998 was a year of superlatives for computer game fans: Valve revolutionized the first-person shooter genre with Half-Life, Grim Fandango was for many the last legendary adventure from Lucas Arts and the attention to detail in Metal Gear Solid made the Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima world famous.

But above all this there was another hit that won almost every award and is still called the best game of all time today. We are of course talking about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Before the game was released, there were not only positive comments. This had to do with the controversial Nintendo 64: the console had already been on the market for two years at that point and had nowhere near the impeccable reputation of a Nintendo Entertainment System or a Super Nintendo.

A symbol of the hardware problems was a first-person shooter called Turok Dinosaur Hunter from 1997, which received a lot of criticism because of its foggy graphics and short visibility.

Around this time, Nintendo also lost market leadership in the console sector to Sony, which celebrated a resounding success with its first Playstation. At the same time, the hype surrounding 3D games seemed unstoppable, which is why many developers distanced themselves from the classic, pixelated 2D graphics.

This self-imposed constraint is viewed with mixed feelings today, as it led to controversial sequels such as Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine, Ultima 9 Ascension and the Nintendo 64 interpretation of Castlevania (all 1999).

The prevailing opinion is now that the 16-bit hits for the Sega Mega Drive and the Super Nintendo have aged significantly better than those early works of the first 3D console generation.

A quick look at the screenshots from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time could confirm this assumption, as they are also littered with angular figures and washed-out textures.

But before someone calls “Wait a minute, the Nintendo 64 version never looked so high resolution!”: Yes, unfortunately I had to cheat for this anniversary article. I watched the Gamecube version, which came out four years after the original, for a few reasons. But one after anonther.

The planned mega hit

I also got caught up in the Zelda hype at the end of 1998 and in the end I was… disappointed! “This is supposed to be the best game of all time?”, I thought to myself. I was bothered by the fluctuating quality of the graphics, which sometimes seemed razor-sharp and sometimes very blurry.

Even the plot of the game failed to captivate me. However, I was very spoiled on this point by previous story gems like Final Fantasy 7 (1997).

And although I love video game music like no other, I had little use for the artificial-sounding MIDI instrumentation. In my opinion, it was clearly inferior to the Playstation compositions of the time, especially Yasunori Mitsuda’s works for the role-playing game Xenogears, which was also released in 1998.

But there was another reason why Ocarina of Time had a hard time with me from the start: my stubbornness! I had just imported the great Metal Gear Solid from Japan and just didn’t want to believe that there was going to be an even better game that same year.

My brain searched with all its might for reasons why Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece actually deserved all the Game of the Year awards in the world.

All of this led to me neglecting the last Zelda adventure and ultimately not playing it very far. Over the years, I regretted my attitude and gave Ocarina of Time the next opportunity that came my way: When The Legend of Zelda – The Wind Waker was released, there was a collection for those who pre-ordered the US Gamecube version that included both included the N64 classic as well as the never-before-released Master Quest variant.

A year later, Nintendo released an even larger collection that also included the two NES oldies The Legend of Zelda (1986) and Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link (1987).