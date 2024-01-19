Occupational health: 2024 conference schedule

These conferences make it possible to make the link between the state of knowledge, research projects and the field practice of those who have levers of action in occupational health prevention. It is aimed at professionals and doctors from the teams of the Public Health Network in Occupational Health (RSPSAT) and more broadly at the public health network. They aim to strengthen knowledge to better anticipate, prevent and manage current and future risks.

Learning Objectives

At the end of these online conferences, the participant will be able to:

  • Describe the main emerging themes and issues in workplaces (psychosocial risks; green jobs; climate change; impacts of SARS-COVID).
  • Use tools based on evidence and recent studies to address emerging occupational health issues.

Programming and registration

January 12, 2024 – Climate change: the links between climate change and the health of workers

February 9, 2024 – The VRAC-PARC approach (assessment of regional vulnerability to climate change and design of regional adaptation plans to the public health climate) and the experience of the occupational health team of the Gaspésie-Îles Public Health Department -of-the-Madeleine.

15 mars 2024 – Social health inequalities: are our workers vulnerable to climate change?

12 avril 2024 – Green jobs, emerging risks and case study on the dismantling of electronic equipment in Chaudière-Appalaches

May 10, 2024 – Climate-health co-benefits and the principles of sustainable development in occupational health practice

June 14, 2024 – Integration of climate change into the assessment of occupational health risks and adaptation measures envisaged

September 13, 2024 – Psychosocial risks: from the analysis of survey data to an intervention approach

October 11, 2024 – Teleworking and psychological health: effects differentiated by gender?

November 8, 2024 – How to build a project on the accommodation and working conditions of migrant workers in consultation with different key stakeholders?

December 13, 2024 – SARS-CoV-2 in Quebec slaughterhouses

Rebroadcast

It is possible to review previous conferences, the links will be added in the table above. However, it will not be possible to obtain category A continuing professional development credits or a certificate of participation.

Satisfaction form

We invite the participant to complete a satisfaction evaluation form specific to each of the conferences in this series on the virtual campus.

Accreditation and attestation

The training is accredited by the University of Montreal.

For more information or to request a credit certificate and attestation:

Scientific advisory and organizing committee

The INSPQ has brought together the following people to improve its conference programming for 2024:

Scientific committee

Guylaine Auger, Regional coordinator, CIUSSS de la Montérégie and TCNSAT
Roxanne Beaupré, Scientific advisor, INSPQ
Priscilla, Nurse, CIUSSS de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke University Hospital
Évelyne Cambron-Goulet, Medical consultant, CIUSSS Montérégie, INSPQ (CMPH-PMSD)
Stéphane Caron, Medical advisor, INSPQ
Shawn Crossan, Ergonomist, CISSS Lanaudière
Fatiha Haouara, Medical consultant, CISSS des Laurentides and CISSS de la Mauricie et du Centre-du-Québec (CMPSATQ)
Faiza Lazreg, Scientific advisor, INSPQ
Nassim Louhibi, Hygienist, CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal
Stéphane Perron, Consultant physician, INSPQ/ESPUM clinical assistant professor (Head)
Marie-Pascale Sassine, Head of scientific unit, INSPQ

organizing committee

Roxanne BeaupreScientific advisor, INSPQ
Stéphane CaronMedical advisor, INSPQ (Responsible)
Faiza LazregScientific advisor, INSPQ
Marie-Pascale SassineHead of scientific unit, INSPQ
Mylène TrottierMedical advisor, INSPQ

