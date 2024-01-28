Octagon Spirit Pro 4K UHD – a new OTT box with Android TV OS

Didn’t you choose from the new Octagon set top boxes from the Supreme series? Does not matter. The manufacturer is coming to the market with a new OTT set top box working with the Android TV operating system, which offers a wide range of uses – including for installing TV applications, applications/utilities and games.

▲ Fig. è. 1 – Octagon Spirit Pro 4K UHD, manufacturer’s promotional material (photo: Octagon)
Octagon Spirit Pro it is equipped with a powerful four-core ARM Cortex A55 processor with a clock frequency of 4×1.9 GHz, which guarantees trouble-free performance up to Ultra HD resolution in 4K format (3840×2160). Supports 4K, HD and HDR10, HDR10+, HLG standards. 2 GB of DDR RAM and 32 GB of Flash memory ensure smooth running of applications.

The device supports all common functions of a modern TV IP box. The box can be controlled classically via a Bluetooth remote control and also by voice.

▲ Fig. è. 2 – Octagon Spirit Pro 4K UHD, front and rear panel, remote control (photo: Octagon)
The new Octagon is equipped with one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.0, S/PDIF digital audio output, Ethernet interface up to 100 Mbit/s, AV interface, reset button, one HDMI 2.1 output. The box also boasts Bluetooth version 5.1 support as well as dual-band Wi-Fi (W-LAN) 2.4/5 GHz with a speed of up to 1200 Mbit/s. The box is delivered in red.

Thanks to the presence of the Android TV OS, it is possible to install a wide range of applications on the box.

▲ Fig. è. 3 – Octagon Spirit Pro 4K UHD, package contents (except the box itself) (photo: Octagon)

Selected technical parameters of Octagon Spirit Pro 4K UHD:

Special features:
Procesor Amlogic S905X3
Android TV 11.0 operating system
Rozliení 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p)
Quad-core processor ARM Cortex A55 64Bit
4x 1,9 GHz – 19700 DMIPS
GPU ARM Mali 450
32 GB Flash a 2 GB DDR RAM
4K*2K at 60fps decoding
HDR10, HDR10+, HLG standards
4Kp75 10bit: H.265P9 P-2/AVS2
Standard Bluetooth 5.1
2.4/5G dual-band WiFi (WLAN) 1200 Mbps
Network (Ethernet) connection
Porty USB 2.0 a USB 3.0
DRM, HDCP2.2
Widevine DRM Úroveò L1
MeTV TV player
TF port pro pamìové karty Micro SD

Ports and connectivity:
1x HDMI 2.1 (4K UHD)
1x USB 2.0
1x USB 3.0
1x TF port pro SD kartu
1x S/PDIF
1x Ethernet (10/100 Mbits)
1x AV connection – audio video connector – RCA jack
1x DC connector
1x RESET button (Recovery: Service and maintenance)
2.4/5G dual-band WiFi (W-LAN) 1200 Mbit/s
Bluetooth 5.1

Parameters:
Rozmìry (D x H x V): 148 x 103 x 30 mm
Power supply (power supply): DC12V-1A
Recommended price: 129 euros

Delivery contentsy:

1x Octagon SPIRIT PRO 4K UHD Android 11 IP receiver, in black design
1x Bluetooth remote control OCTAGON OA RCU 06
1x HDMI cable
1x user manual (German and English)
1x source 12V – 1A
2x baterie (AAA)

Otagon Supreme set top boxes are aimed at users who are especially looking for access to DVB-S/2, DVB-T/2 and DVB-C platforms with the possibility of using multimedia applications as well. The novelty presented today is intended to appeal primarily to viewers who are looking for streaming applications – including television services, video archives or access to games.

