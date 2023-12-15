Octavio Ocaña murdered, authorities confirm the actor’s case and sentence police officer Leopoldo Azuara

#Octavio #Ocaña #murdered #authorities #confirm #actors #case #sentence #police #officer #Leopoldo #Azuara

The culprit of the death of Octavio Ocañathis is the police officer of the delegation Cuautitlán Izcalli, Leopoldo Azuara de la Lizaaccording to what the actor’s sister stated.

What happened to the Octavio Ocaña case?

The verdict, issued by a judge in the State of Mexico, left Ocaña’s family fearless in the face of adversity. Bertha Ocaña He bravely stated that they feared “nothing or no one” after the tragedy that took his son’s life. Octavio Ocaña, who shone on the Televisa screen, met his fateful fate during a chase with security elements in Cuautitlán Izcalli on October 29, 2021.

Octavio Ocaña: Authorities confirm murder and sentence police officer Leopoldo Azuara de la Luz

The truth of the murder of Octavio Ocaña

Contrary to the official version of the Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Mexicoan independent expert opinion, requested by the family and carried out by Mauricio Reséndiz, revealed, according to information in Diario Milenio’s possession, significant contradictions. This expert report determined that Ocaña did not commit suicide or manipulate a firearm, thus challenging the official narrative. According to the report, the actor was shot by a weapon with a caliber greater than .380 while he was lying on the asphalt.

The Prosecutor’s version maintained that Octavio Ocaña, accompanied by two people, carried a weapon in his vehicle. However, the independent expert opinion dismantled this narrative by ruling out the manipulation of the weapon by the actor. The family, seeking justice for the beloved performer, clung to the truth that the expert report revealed.

Who was Octavio Ocaña?

Octavio Ocaña was not even old enough to enter primary school when he began his career at Televisa at the age of five. But definitely his role as Benito Rivers in ‘Neighbors’ It was the one that marked his career at the national level above any other production of which he was a part.

Ocaña’s family perseveres in their search for justice. Leopold Azuara of the Lightnow declared guilty, is marked in the profile of this dark chapter, in which the truth fought to make its way through the shadows of tragedy.