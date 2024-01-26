October 7th Restaurant Opens in Jordan, Israel’s Wrath!

#October #7th #Restaurant #Opens #Jordan #Israels #Wrath

Amman

A newly opened restaurant in Jordan has angered Israel because of its name. The new restaurant is called the “October 7 Restaurant” and is accused by Tel Aviv of supporting the Hamas group that attacked the Jewish state on that date last year.

As reported by the Turkish news agency, Anadolu AgencyFriday (26/1/2024), the head of the Israeli opposition party, Yair Lapid, in his response called the name “October 7 Restaurant” in Jordan “incitement and hatred against Israel”.

Lapid hopes that the Jordanian government will condemn the restaurant that has just opened in its area.

“We hope that the Jordanian government will condemn this openly and firmly,” said Lapid in a statement via social media X.

Israeli local television, Channel 12in its report, said the new restaurant was in the city of Al-Karak, Jordan, and chose to use a name that glorifies Hamas’ deadly attacks on Israel.

Israeli news site, Ynet News, reported that relations between Israel and Jordan became increasingly tense after war broke out in the Gaza Strip in October last year. A number of bilateral meetings between the two countries have been suspended.

So far, Jordanian authorities have not commented on the restaurant whose name makes Israel angry.

Read the full news on the next page.

Also watch ‘When Jordanian Foreign Minister Accuses Israel of Trying to Empty Gaza’:

(nvc/ita)

Also Read:  In the Bashkiria region of Russia - a new protest, a clash with OMON took place

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Administrator to the Intelligence Section in Police Region East
Administrator to the Intelligence Section in Police Region East
Posted on
Nicolae Ciucă wants a daily allowance of 40 euros for drivers
Nicolae Ciucă wants a daily allowance of 40 euros for drivers
Posted on
Where is Germany vs. Denmark live on free TV and live stream today?
Where is Germany vs. Denmark live on free TV and live stream today?
Posted on
Everything you want to know about The Ordinary’s pink serum
Everything you want to know about The Ordinary’s pink serum
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News