Odds ‘guarantee’ 17 million euros to Sporting: Fatawu’s Leicester will be champions – Sporting

It is public that in addition to having disbursed 750 thousand euros for the temporary transfer of Fatawu, in this case paid to Sporting, Leicester agreed that in the event of promotion to the Premier League next season, they will have to activate a mandatory purchase clause valued at 17 million euros, thus leaving the Ghanaian striker in definitive.

And at a time when the team led by Italian Enzo Maresca is clearly ahead in the Championship – it has 6 more points than second, Ipswich, which closes the direct promotion places, and 11 more than third, Southampton, which occupies the first position of four in a future playoff -, Opta, an analysis company partner of Record, leave the lion rubbing his hands, given the odds of the foxes finishing… where they are – on top! The study, published this Wednesday and signed by Matt Furniss, is based on more than 10 thousand simulations carried out on the final classification of the English second division, with more than clear conclusions: there is, according to the final table, 91.3 % chance of Leicester being champion; the same study also states that foxes will be second in 7.2% of scenarios and third in just 1.2%.

As football is full of surprises, Opta extended its predictions as far as it could, and highlighted that Leicester thus has a 98.2% chance of being in one of the top two places in the Championship, with a 100% chance of finishing in the top two. except in the top six, all places that allow you to either enter directly into the Premier or fight for the final spot in the four-way tournament.

Returning to the footballer, who is left-footed and has played 21 games in England this season (2 goals and 5 assists), Fatawu cost Sporting 1.2 million euros in the 2021/22 season. Ghanaians from Steadfast, his former club, are entitled to 50% of the capital gains from a future transfer. Still, it is guaranteed that Leo… will always profit!

Opta’s predictions

