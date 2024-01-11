Odermatt takes his first World Cup downhill victory in Wengen

#Odermatt #takes #World #Cup #downhill #victory #Wengen

Immediately after his ride, Odermatt shouted his joy to his fans, who had long since started chanting “Odi, Odi”. One of the first to congratulate was the 84-year-old coaching legend Karl Frehsner. “It’s unbelievable that it’s finally happening now, at home in the home race, where I really wanted to win,” said Odermatt after his 30th World Cup victory. “I’ve noticed in the last few weeks that there really isn’t much left.”

He drove at full risk. “Of course it’s annoying, but I didn’t take it as tragically as the media did,” he said, describing the wait for the long lack of success in the premier discipline. Of a total of ten races that he competed in this World Cup winter, Odermatt won six and landed on the podium three more times. A seventh place in the Val Gardena downhill was his worst result. The last time a runner won the three disciplines of giant slalom, super-G and downhill in one season was in the 2009/10 season. That too was a Swiss citizen, Didier Cuche.

The first of four Wengen races this year, however, passed the Austrians. Striedinger didn’t make the best use of his starting number one, which was good for the increasingly rough slopes, but the Carinthian was happy about his best result by far this season. Vincent Kriechmayr (+1.62) had to settle for 13th place after a mixed ride, Stefan Babinsky (+1.68) was 15th. Daniel Danklmaier (+2.21) ended up outside the top 20, physically not for him There were no World Cup points for fresh Daniel Hemetsberger (+3.03) and Johannes Strolz (+3.11).

“I really gave it my all today, unfortunately I made two small, stupid mistakes. “Basically, I’m happy with my performance,” said Striedinger. Kriechmayr couldn’t explain why he was so far behind and was struggling with himself. “I drove the Kernen-S modestly. I almost let myself join the gang during training. Today I was just driving too carefully. The rest must have been really modest,” explained the Upper Austrian.

“Of course it wasn’t a very successful day for Austria. I tried to take the good feeling from the training with me and put it into practice, and I think I didn’t succeed so badly,” reported Babinsky. For the first time in the history of the Alpine Ski World Cup, the first four downhill runs of the season ended without an Austrian podium finish. “I am convinced that the boys will come back. Vinc won the race twice and he’ll be back.”

The race was interrupted several times – right before Babinsky started, and longer after the Swiss Marco Kohler fell. The 26-year-old is Odermatt’s best friend within the Swiss team.

A Super-G is scheduled for Friday in Wengen before the classic Lauberhorn descent from the original start takes place on Saturday (both at 12.30 p.m.). The slalom will take place on Sunday (10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m./all live on ORF 1).