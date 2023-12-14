ODOF PROJECT – Ankadinondry Sakay and Analavory bathed in oil

Edgard Razafindravahy in Ankadinodry Sakay during the inauguration of the oil factory

Oil is flowing freely for the communes of Ankadinondry Sakay and Analavory. The One District, One Factory project reaches more grassroots producers by establishing itself in the communities. This does not fail to bring happiness to the beneficiary populations.

In abundance ! The One District, One Factory project of the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption is well underway and is allowing farmers and producers to benefit from this new era. Proof of this is given by the production of the two industrial units installed in Analavory and Ankadinondry Sakay. “The efforts undertaken have paid off. These are no longer empty words, actions are concrete.” These are the words of the Minister of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption, Edgard Razafindravahy during the inauguration of the Ankadinondry Sakay oil mill on Saturday. New infrastructure, tripled production capacity, it is industrial development at the base, in all its effervescence which has come to light. Indeed, the two industrial nurseries which were inaugurated this weekend in the municipalities of Ankadinondry Sakay in Bongolava and Analavory in Itasy are already generating their first benefits for local residents.

From now on, peanut and peanut oil producers in these two localities can focus more on production and no longer worry about the added value of their products as well as the quantity of edible oil that ‘they produce. We are talking about a production of one hundred and thirty liters per hour of peanut oil.

Monthly, this unit should generate more than five thousand liters of peanut oil. This projection greatly exceeds what was achieved during the test period because it differs by three thousand liters. During the testing phase, the factory produced around two thousand liters per month if we believe the Ministry of Industrialization. A boon, socially speaking, and one more victory because, if at the start the One District, One Factory project of the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption had set itself the objective of establishing one industrial incubator per district , this time, the project is knocking on the very doors of the municipalities.

In terms of productivity, the district of Tsiroanomandidy in which the commune of Ankadinondry Sakay is located is autonomous because it does not depend on the importation of rice from outside. This commodity, which is produced in sufficient quantity. Edgard Razafindravahy, Minister of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption believes in this production capacity “As is the case with rice, we will also no longer import from outside if we produce oil locally “, he emphasizes. Welcomed with jubilation and enthusiasm, this production unit which will be managed by the KSIA cooperative (Kooperativa Soa Iombonana Ankadinondry) delights residents of the town and even the region.

“It’s no longer a dream.” This is evidenced by local authorities, elected officials and other economic operators, such as members of cooperatives who thanked the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption in person. “Even those who come from other surrounding districts like Fenoarivobe will come here to sell their peanuts since there is such a factory here,” confides MP Bien Aimé Arsène Randrianarisoa, MP elected in the Fenoarivobe constituency. Same story for an economic operator, member of the “soa iombonanana Ankadinondry” (KSIA) cooperative “It’s one less burden. Previously, we had difficulty finding outlets through which to sell our products. Now it’s ancient history,” confides a peanut producer in Ankadinondry. The same enthusiasm was seen among the peanut producers of Analavory. “There, as we all see, it is no longer a dream, the peanut oil is flowing freely,” said an operator from this locality in Itasy, in front of the residents of Analavory, who came to welcome Edgard Razafindravahy and his team during the handover of this unit.

Itamara Randriamamonjy