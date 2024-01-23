OECD, the usual horror refrain on debt: “Tax houses and pensions”

#OECD #usual #horror #refrain #debt #Tax #houses #pensions

The red light dream of the left. A horror recipe to destroy what remains of the Italian productive bourgeoisie, a social class that has always been detested by Carlo Marx’s grandchildren. The unhealthy desire to massacre those who, after years of sacrifice, have managed to save some money or buy a small apartment to make an income. Transfer the tax burden from work to assets, reduce pensions for the highest earners, consolidate public accounts, paying particular attention to debt. These are some of the recommendations that the OECD, the organization for economic cooperation and development, sent to Italy in the latest report dedicated to our country. «Shifting taxation from labor to inheritance and real estate would make the tax mix more favorable to growth, while allowing for increased revenues. It is also necessary to firmly combat tax evasion.”

And after houses and inheritances, the social security system could not miss a blow from the axe. «By reducing the generosity of pensions for higher income families, the increase in spending could also be limited, while maintaining adequate public services and social protection. There is also a need to phase out early retirement schemes.” Obviously it was unthinkable not to touch on one of the favorite topics of austerity fans. “Given the strong budget pressures on the horizon, tax and spending reforms are needed to help put debt on a more prudent path. In the absence of policy changes, the debt/GDP ratio will increase. It is appropriate to bring the debt/GDP ratio back to a more prudent path, bear future costs and respect European fiscal rules; a lasting budget adjustment will be necessary.”

The organization based in Paris also outlined the present and hypothesized the immediate future of our country. «Economic activity has weathered recent crises well, but growth is currently slowing amid tightening financial conditions. Given the high level of public debt, it is necessary to consolidate public finances.” Ideas and assessments that have made the left rejoice, ready to transform into curveball ultras when it comes to beating Italians. «The solution is to tax large assets and work on targeted tax reforms to reduce public debt and stabilize our economy. It is necessary to act immediately through a solidarity contribution and fair taxation of large assets – underlined the deputy of the Green and Left Alliance, Angelo Bonelli -. Only in this way is it possible to guarantee sustainable and inclusive development without cuts in public spending such as public health, schools and research, transport and social services. To support an ecological transition that is socially desirable and sustainable.” The reply from the Fratelli d’Italia deputy, Ylenja Lucaselli, is ready. «Yet another suggestion comes from the OECD to raise taxes on Italians’ properties. An initiative that the center-right does not and will not accept. For the Meloni government, Italians’ private savings, generated by years of sacrifice, are a value to be defended and not a fiscal target.”

