“Of course Remco can win the Tour”: Tim Wellens has no doubts about Evenepoel’s chances in July | Cycling

The Tour de France promises to be a wonderful spectacle in 2024, because in addition to defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel will also be present. Tim Wellens, normally Pogacar’s lieutenant in July, certainly believes in his compatriot’s chances. “Nobody doubts Remco.”

If Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock are the ‘Big Three’ in the field, then Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel are the ‘Big Four’ of the lap work. The four who can do a little more than the rest. Next summer, those four top riders will compete against each other in the Tour without any accidents. It would be the first time that they would all come together at the start of a Grand Tour. It is a poster that is already making your mouth water, six months before ‘Le Grand Départ’.

Just like the proposed eight of UAE-Team Emirates, by the way. Fellow top favorite Pogacar can count on a super team, with Adam Yates, João Almeida, Juan Ayuso, Marc Soler, Nils Politt, Tim Wellens and Pavel Sivakov. With that you can go to war, to put it with an understatement. “I think such a strong team is unprecedented,” says Sivakov at GCN. “It’s going to produce fireworks.” That promises.

If all goes well, Tim Wellens will also be at the start of the Tour in Italy at the end of June. As a master servant, he also looks forward to the battle between the ‘Big Four’. “It will certainly be fun to watch on TV, because there will be more battle,” he says at Cyclingnews. “Remco also certainly has a chance. Less than Tadej, although of course I’m biased. But no one doubts that Remco can compete with the best in the Tour. If he can win the Vuelta, he can of course also win the Tour.”

Then Evenepoel will have to pass Pogacar, among other things. Wellens got to know the Slovenian phenomenon in 2023 during his first season at UAE. “What impresses me most about him is how he always keeps his feet on the ground. He doesn’t feel better than anyone else, even if he’s the one who could – he’s the best in the world. But no, he has remained perfectly normal. How you see him on television is how he really is, he is not playing a role. It’s easy to get along with him because he’s a nice guy.”

Even before the Tour, Pogacar is first aiming for a final victory in the Giro. He wants to be the first since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win the Giro and the Tour in the same year. “I think the team is very smart and they know what they are doing in this challenge. They don’t just do anything, do they? Tadej has now proven for three years in a row that he is the best rider in the world. There is no one left to try. If anyone can do it, it’s Tadej.”

