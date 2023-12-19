Offers to embark on the adventure of a lifetime on a cruise ship that will last 3.5 years and visit 147 countries

#Offers #embark #adventure #lifetime #cruise #ship #years #visit #countries

Another long-term cruise startup, Villa Vie Residences, has confirmed that it has purchased a ship for a three-and-a-half-year trip around the world. It is planned to set sail in May 2024, according to CNN.

The company bought the vessel MS Braemar from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines” and renamed it “Villa Vie Odyssey”. Ship in 1993 built by Crown Cruise Line, traded by Cunard, then by Majesty, then NCL, back again by Crown, and finally bought by Fred. Olsen” in 2001.

Although the ship is already 30 years old, it has been renovated several times during this period. The ship can accommodate 924 passengers (485 in cabins), and its relatively small size means it can dock right in the heart of destinations, according to a statement released by Villa Vie exclusively to CNN. Thanks to its flat hull, it can also sail on inland waterways.

The ship will have eight decks, a wrap-around promenade and an enlarged pool by connecting the current two. Hot tubs will also be added, with four on deck. There will also be three restaurants, eight bars and four lounges, a spa center, a fitness center, a library and a medical center.

In addition, there are highlights important to anyone traveling on the ship for 1,301 days through 147 countries and 425 ports: fast, reliable Internet and an interactive culinary center for those who lack a kitchen, and there are also cooking classes. There will also be a golf program with a simulator on board.

The stay in the ports will last from two to seven days.

For those who are interested in the idea of ​​a long-term cruise, but are hesitant to commit to the full three and a half years, packages will be available from as little as 35 days on board. There is also good news for those for whom 1,301 days are not enough – there are plans to extend the cruise by another, and then another, so that people can spend a lifetime at sea.

“It’s really not so much a cruise as it is a lifestyle, a home with an ever-changing backyard,” says CEO Mikael Petterson.

When it comes to prices, there is more than one option – passengers can either purchase a cabin or rent it. When deciding to rent, people will pay for an inside cabin starting at US$89 per person per day. That’s $32,485 per person per year, or $97,455 over three years. Outside cabins start at $119 per person per day.

At that time, when buying a cabin, you need to pay immediately – from 99 thousand. US dollars for an inside cabin, 149 thousand. US dollars for an outdoor cabin and 249 thousand. USD for a cabin with a balcony. Then the owners have to pay monthly fees, which respectively start from 1750, 2.5 thousand. or 4 thousand US dollars per person – or 21 thousand, 30 thousand. or 48 thousand US dollars per year.

For those who have purchased a cabin, it will be guaranteed for 15 years, i.e. for the expected lifetime of the ship.

All meals and non-alcoholic beverages, alcohol at dinner, Wi-Fi, doctor visits (but not procedures or medications) are included in the price. Weekly housekeeping and bi-weekly laundry services will be provided at no additional charge.