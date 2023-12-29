OFFICIAL CNAIR inaugurates on Saturday only 10 kilometers on the A 0 București Sud Highway, although in the autumn it promised the opening of both sections Alsim Alarko (33 km.)/The Bragadiru – Jilava section will be opened at 12:00

#OFFICIAL #CNAIR #inaugurates #Saturday #kilometers #București #Sud #Highway #autumn #promised #opening #sections #Alsim #Alarko #km.The #Bragadiru #Jilava #section #opened

UPDATE

The head of CNAIR, Cristian Pistol, confirmed that the inauguration of the 10 kilometers is scheduled for 12:00, as originally reported by Economedia.

,,Tomorrow at 12.00, approximately 9 km of the South A0 will be opened to traffic, between DN5 (#1Decembrie/Jilava) and DN6 (Cornetu/Bragadiru)!

The works for the construction of lot 1 (16.9 km) have reached a physical stage of 81% and those on lot 2 (16.3 km) have a physical stage of 98%.

In the first part of next year, the two lots (33.23 km) must be completely completed by the Turkish constructor, so that the 33.23 km between Glina and Bragadiru can be driven.” Cristian Pistol sent on Facebook

Original news:

Only 10 kilometers of Autostrada A 0 Bucharest Sud will be inaugurated on Saturday, December 30, although the Ministry of Transport has promised to open both Alsim Alarko lots at the end of the year, all 33 kilometers between Autostrada Soarelui-A 2 and Bragadiru DN 6. Even in 2022, the deadline of December 2023 was brought forward for the entire southern semi-ring on A 0, the A 1 Bucharest-Pitesti and A 2 connection and even Craiova-Constanța head-to-tail on Express Express and Autostrada.

Saturday, possible at 12 00 CNAIR will partially open Lot 2, i.e. 10 kilometers between DN 5 Jilava and DN 6 Bragadiru from the 16 kilometers of Lot 2 Vidra-Berceni-Bragadiru. All 16 kilometers of lot 2 cannot be opened because the road junction is on lot 1 at Popești Leordeni (DN 4), and the 7 kilometers between Vidra and Popești are far from finished: the asphalting is not finished, but there are good kilometers without guardrails and there are no marked markings either.

The “key” area for the opening of traffic between DN 5 and DN 4 is the Berceni Pass over DJ 401, for now without asphalt. With the overpass crossing the A 0 still under construction, the builder and CNAIR diverted traffic from the Transversal County Road onto the A0 Autostrada.

Images of the work area were published on the Infrastructure Romania YouTube Channel:

So, on Saturday, with the 10 kilometers of highway (A 0 South DN 5-DN 6), CNAIR reaches 82 kilometers of the inaugurated Autostrada and Express Road and 15 kilometers of the Museum Highway (9 on A 0 North and 6 on A 0 South) .

The failure of the inauguration was recognized a few days ago by the head of CNAIR, Cristian Pistol, who advanced the deadline of January 2024 for the Bragadiru-Popești Leordeni link (23 km.) on the highway profile (not quite an optimistic deadline for a winter month). Most likely, in January, weather permitting, the Vidra-Popești Leordeni segment (7 km.) will be opened on the National Road profile.

If the Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu promised in September both Alsim Alarko lots by the end of the year (Autostrada Soarelui A 2- DN 6 Bragadiru, total 33 km.), and the head of CNAIR insisted 3 weeks ago with the partial opening, State Secretary Scrioșteanu was the only official more reserved regarding the eventual completion: ,,Between this lot 2 and DN 4 there are still 7 kilometers, intensive work is being done, I was on the construction site, but the volume is quite large and depends a lot on the weather. They still have the wear layer to put on, a consistent part,” he said. At the intervention of the moderator, who drew his attention to the fact that it was a mild autumn without precipitation, and the builder exceeded the term of the contract, Scrioșteanu replied: “Do you want us to let them pave in the rain or snow? They don’t complete… they are liable for a negative certificate if they don’t comply with their obligations,” Ionel Scrioșteanu said on December 3.