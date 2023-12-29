Official: CSKA 1948 sold its star in Switzerland – BG Football – efbet Liga

#Official #CSKA #sold #star #Switzerland #Football #efbet #Liga

CSKA 1948 officially announced the news that Georgi Rusev is moving to the Swiss Sion. Through their club website, the “Reds” announced the deal, which has been talked about for several days.

Here is the full message from CSKA 1948 without editorial intervention:

CSKA sold Georgi Rusev to Sion!

The Bulgarian national signed with the Swiss Sion!

Rusev played 120 games for the Reds, scoring 23 goals and assisting 41 times.

All of us from CSKA thank Rusev for his self-sacrifice with the red shirt and we wish him much future success on a personal and professional level!

THANK YOU JOROT!

SUCCESS!

Sion is the leader in the second tier of local football with 37 points, the same number as second-placed Thun. The first two places give the right to climb to the upper level, and the third Stade Nyon has 24 points. This is the second outgoing transfer for the “Reds” this month. A few days ago, they also parted with defender Simeon Petrov, who joined Polish leaders Słonsk Wrocław.