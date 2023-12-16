Official! Diego Alonso, dismissed from Sevilla after a win against Getafe

#Official #Diego #Alonso #dismissed #Sevilla #win #Getafe

Patience ran out. Diego Alonso he is no longer a coach Sevillathe Seville club reported through its social networks, after the 0-3 defeat against the Getafe that increased the crisis of the Andalusians.

“Sevilla FC announces that it has dismissed Diego Alonso as the white and red coach. The club thanks the Uruguayan coach for his services and wishes the best of luck in the future,” reads the club’s statement.

The Uruguayan coach coached a total of 14 games, but did not achieve any victory in Liga in Champions League. His only two victories came in Copa del Rey against rivals from lower categories.

After the defeat against Getafe in the Ramón Sánchez-PizjuánSevilla is in sixteenth place in LaLiga with just 13 points, close to the relegation zone.

The Andalusian team has not won a game since September 26, when they beat the basement team Almeria 5-1, still under the command of José Luis Mendilibar.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CR7’S RIVAL? CONVERSATIONS BETWEEN MBAPPÉ AND THE SAUDI ARABIA LEAGUE CONFIRM

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News