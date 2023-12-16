Official! Diego Alonso, dismissed from Sevilla after a win against Getafe

#Official #Diego #Alonso #dismissed #Sevilla #win #Getafe

Patience ran out. Diego Alonso he is no longer a coach Sevillathe Seville club reported through its social networks, after the 0-3 defeat against the Getafe that increased the crisis of the Andalusians.

“Sevilla FC announces that it has dismissed Diego Alonso as the white and red coach. The club thanks the Uruguayan coach for his services and wishes the best of luck in the future,” reads the club’s statement.

The Uruguayan coach coached a total of 14 games, but did not achieve any victory in Liga in Champions League. His only two victories came in Copa del Rey against rivals from lower categories.

After the defeat against Getafe in the Ramón Sánchez-PizjuánSevilla is in sixteenth place in LaLiga with just 13 points, close to the relegation zone.

The Andalusian team has not won a game since September 26, when they beat the basement team Almeria 5-1, still under the command of José Luis Mendilibar.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CR7’S RIVAL? CONVERSATIONS BETWEEN MBAPPÉ AND THE SAUDI ARABIA LEAGUE CONFIRM