OFFICIAL: ex-Famalicão reinforces Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras

Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras confirmed the signing of Bruno Rodrigues, a former Famalicão striker who represented Cruzeiro in the last two seasons. The 26-year-old striker signed a contract until December 2028 and in January he will be available to the new Brazilian champion.

Bruno Rodrigues played the last two seasons at Cruzeiro (13 goals in 49 games), on loan from Tombense, who had also loaned him to Famalicão in 2021 (40 games, 8 goals). Palmeiras acquired 80 percent of the player’s pass, but the clubs did not reveal the amounts involved in the agreement.

«Several clubs wanted me, but Palmeiras is a giant in football, winning many titles lately, and that made me choose. I’m very happy and very motivated”, highlighted the striker, already wearing the Verdão shirt.

Before arriving at Cruzeiro, where he worked with Pepa, Bruno Rodrigues had already played for Atlético Paranaense, Paraná, Ponte Preta and São Paulo and already knows several of the players on the Palmeiras squad.

«I’m a fast player, who likes one-on-one. I play nines too, I’m here to help Palmeiras wherever Professor Abel asks me. I will do the job, do my best and try to help my teammates and the club. I’ve played with Weverton, Rony, Veiga, Breno Lopes. They are sensational people, I hope they welcome me well», highlighted the striker.

Bruno Rodrigues is Abel Ferreira’s second reinforcement for 2024, after midfielder Anibal Moreno, from Argentina’s Racing Club.