Official images of Samsung Galaxy S24 lying on the street

On Thursday morning, rumor maker Roland Quandt published all official images of the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

After the entire Galaxy S24 series was previously captured in renders from OnLeaks, this time it is time for the official press images. We see the final appearance of Samsung’s Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. What immediately catches the eye are the four colors in which the Galaxy S24 series will be available: yellow, gray, purple and black. In most cases the metal frame is provided with the same color. The only exception to that rule is the purple Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has to make do with a gray frame and a gray S Pen.

With the black Galaxy S24 Ultra you obviously get a black S Pen, while the yellow Ultra has to make do with a yellow push button.

Small adjustments

Overall, the design of the Galaxy S24 series has hardly changed. In addition to the four colors, the phones will now have flat frames à la Apple and a modified speaker notch. Finally, the Ultra has a flat screen this time.

For the most important changes we have to turn to the hardware. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 also seems to disappoint in that area. Under the hood is a new chipset, the Exynos 2400 in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. There would also be slightly more RAM in the Plus and Ultra devices. Furthermore, it was previously announced that Samsung wants to equip the Galaxy S24 and S24+ with ‘Ultra screens’, with LTPO technology.

Finally, a change that many are looking forward to is the improved zoom camera on the Ultra. It would be 50 MP strong, compared to 10 MP on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The other cameras remain virtually the same. Especially in megapixel numbers. Samsung would still make the necessary optimizations in terms of sensor and processing technology. This probably applies to the entire Galaxy S24 series.

Save on costs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 looks broadly similar to its predecessor. This may be in line with a recent leak in which prices were raised. These would remain the same compared to the S23 series. On the other hand, Samsung has had to cut development costs, something that you now also see in the final designs.

It remains to be seen to what extent the information mentioned is correct. Samsung is keeping its mouth shut and neither confirming nor denying such rumors. The final word will fall on January 17, 2024, during Galaxy Unpacked.