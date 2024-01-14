Official: Ludogorets made an outgoing transfer – BG Football – efbet Liga

Ludogorets officially sent defender Pedro Enrique on loan to the Brazilian Guarani. The 22-year-old central defender’s contract with the local Serie B team is for one season.

Pedro Enrique came to Razgrad in the summer of 2022 from Internacional, but was never able to establish himself in the Eagles’ lineup. It was also ceded to Beroe.

In this season, the Brazilian played for the double of Ludogorets in the Second League. He recorded 15 matches in which he scored one goal.

He recorded only one match for the first team of the people of Razgrad.

Pedro Enrique also played for Brazilian Sport Recife and Chilean Union La Calera.

