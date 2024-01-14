Official: Ludogorets made an outgoing transfer – BG Football – efbet Liga

#Official #Ludogorets #outgoing #transfer #Football #efbet #Liga

Ludogorets officially sent defender Pedro Enrique on loan to the Brazilian Guarani. The 22-year-old central defender’s contract with the local Serie B team is for one season.

Pedro Enrique came to Razgrad in the summer of 2022 from Internacional, but was never able to establish himself in the Eagles’ lineup. It was also ceded to Beroe.

𝑭𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒅𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒎 𝒐 𝑩𝒖𝒈𝒓𝒆! ✍️ Guarani officially announced the arrival of defender Pedro Henrique, 22 years old. Coming from Ludogorets Razgrad, from Bulgaria, the defender was revealed by Internacional and has spent time at the Seleção’s base and at Sport and Union Lá Calera, from Chile. pic.twitter.com/avpDuFlmvm — Guarani Futebol Clube (@guaranifc) January 13, 2024

In this season, the Brazilian played for the double of Ludogorets in the Second League. He recorded 15 matches in which he scored one goal.

He recorded only one match for the first team of the people of Razgrad.

Pedro Enrique also played for Brazilian Sport Recife and Chilean Union La Calera.