Official: Ludogorets sold national player Dominik Yankov to MLS

#Official #Ludogorets #sold #national #player #Dominik #Yankov #MLS

Ludogorets officially announced a strong outgoing transfer.

The champions sold Dominik Yankov to the Canadian Montreal. A few days ago, Ludogorets and Montreal successfully finalized the negotiations for the midfielder, and today Yankov was registered in MLS.

In the meantime, he successfully passed the medical tests in Italy, after which he went to Canada to participate in the training of his new team. The Bulgarian international has signed a contract for 3 years – until December 2026, in which there is a clause for the extension of the contract until 2028, reported from Montreal.

“There were offers for one of the great talents in Ludogorets’ school from a number of European teams, but Montreal was the most persistent, and the Canadian club’s offer was the most advantageous for all parties,” Ludogorets revealed. “I am grateful to Ludogorets for everything it has given me. I thank the owners and managers of the club for the excellent conditions they have created for football. Ludogorets created me as a football player and a person. I owe everything to the club. I wish the team success in the championship and European tournaments “, declared Dominik Yankov.

Dominik Yankov was born precisely in Canada, in Toronto. He took his first steps in football at a local school, then moved to the English Sunderland, from where he was recruited to the Ludogorets Academy. For the first team of the twelve-time champions, Yankov played 128 games, scoring 15 goals with 14 assists.