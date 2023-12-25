Official Note of the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation

#Official #Note #Cuban #Professional #Baseball #Federation

In recent weeks the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE) has given us quite a bit to talk about. With the team about to make its debut, they know that it is important to keep their followers aware of what is coming.

As many already know, The Intercontinental Baseball Series It will be where the Cuban exile team debuts. This tournament, which will take place in Colombia, is expected to start on January 25, 2024.

Because of this, the FEPCUBE He has also announced some names of the players who will represent the Cuban team. Figures like Odrisamer Despaigne, Ariel Miranda y Yunesky Mayaare the ones who will be with the group that will bear the name of Homeland and Life.

It may interest you: Cuban baseball: 16-year-old prospect ESCAPED and searches for MLB (Sources)

FEPCUBE premiered and extended invitation on YouTube channel

With all the boom of the debut of the Cuban exile team, the FEPCUBE begins to move on social networks. On this occasion, the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation created its canal on the platform Youtube.

It should be noted that not only did they open a new information portal, they also published their first video on it. The premiere was with an invitation to the entire public to a press conference.

“Join us for an exciting live press conference broadcast on Youtube. Discover the latest news about FEPCUBE. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to obtain first-hand information”indicated the video.

Furthermore, in its description, they confirm that Orlando Hernandez (General manager), Brayan Pena (Manager) and Mandy Yanes (President) will be in charge of the conference. Part of the staff and several athletes will be part of it.

Also Read:  1-1 draw - Yverdon stands up to GC - Sport

The event is scheduled for next December 29. To be able to join the live conference you just have to enter the channel of the FEPCUBE in Youtube.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Deadly accident tonight in Iasi! A young man died after the car he was in overturned several times
Deadly accident tonight in Iasi! A young man died after the car he was in overturned several times
Posted on
Cricket news 2023 | Usman Khawaja denied permission by the ICC to display a dove sticker on his bat; Usman Khawaja protest
Cricket news 2023 | Usman Khawaja denied permission by the ICC to display a dove sticker on his bat; Usman Khawaja protest
Posted on
Burping and farting during Christmas dinner: how do you prevent that? | Live smarter
Burping and farting during Christmas dinner: how do you prevent that? | Live smarter
Posted on
Flood alarm in Regensburg: Danube water level reaches peak
Flood alarm in Regensburg: Danube water level reaches peak
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News