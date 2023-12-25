Official Note of the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation

#Official #Note #Cuban #Professional #Baseball #Federation

In recent weeks the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE) has given us quite a bit to talk about. With the team about to make its debut, they know that it is important to keep their followers aware of what is coming.

As many already know, The Intercontinental Baseball Series It will be where the Cuban exile team debuts. This tournament, which will take place in Colombia, is expected to start on January 25, 2024.

Because of this, the FEPCUBE He has also announced some names of the players who will represent the Cuban team. Figures like Odrisamer Despaigne, Ariel Miranda y Yunesky Mayaare the ones who will be with the group that will bear the name of Homeland and Life.

FEPCUBE premiered and extended invitation on YouTube channel

With all the boom of the debut of the Cuban exile team, the FEPCUBE begins to move on social networks. On this occasion, the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation created its canal on the platform Youtube.

It should be noted that not only did they open a new information portal, they also published their first video on it. The premiere was with an invitation to the entire public to a press conference.

“Join us for an exciting live press conference broadcast on Youtube. Discover the latest news about FEPCUBE. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to obtain first-hand information”indicated the video.

Furthermore, in its description, they confirm that Orlando Hernandez (General manager), Brayan Pena (Manager) and Mandy Yanes (President) will be in charge of the conference. Part of the staff and several athletes will be part of it.

The event is scheduled for next December 29. To be able to join the live conference you just have to enter the channel of the FEPCUBE in Youtube.