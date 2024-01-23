Official statement came for Ryan Kent, whose ticket was cut by Fenerbahçe’s İsmail Kartal: ‘We are seeing each other!’

SPORTS ARENA / FOREIGN NEWS

Created Date: January 23, 2024 09:16

There are hot developments in Fenerbahçe, which drew 1-1 with Yılport Samsunspor, which it hosted in the 21st week of the Trendyol Super League. Ryan Kent, who the yellow-dark blue team added to their squad free of charge at the beginning of the season, was having difficulty finding a chance to play. A flash statement came from Croatia for the experienced football player whom İsmail Kartal did not consider in the squad. Here are the details…

Ryan Kent, who was transferred to Fenerbahçe at the beginning of the season and had a surprising 1-1 draw with Samsunspor in Kadıköy, was among the names that coach İsmail Kartal did not prefer. There was a hot development for the English football player, who had difficulty finding a chance to play this season.

A SURPRISE CANDIDATE FOR KENT

A surprise suitor emerged for Ryan Kent, who was decided to be sent off from the team. Dinamo Zagreb Coach Sergej Jakirovic announced that they want to transfer the experienced football player.

“WE ARE MEETING WITH FENERBAHÇE”

Stating that the 27-year-old football player is at European level, Jakirovic said, “We are in talks with Fenerbahçe for the transfer of Ryan Kent. Kent is a European-level player. We will see whether we can make the transfer.” he said.

ILICALI: “WE ARE NOT INTERESTED ANYMORE”

On the other hand, Acun Ilıcalı, the owner of Hull City, one of the English Championship teams, said that they were no longer interested in Fenerbahçe’s Ryan Kent.

Speaking to Hull Live, Ilıcalı said, “Ryan Kent is not on our list right now. He is a very good player, but he does not have the mentality we wanted and expected. He should plan his career more clearly. If there’s a lot of confusion in a player’s mind then I don’t try to force it. “The player should want us,” he said.

THIS SEASON’S PERFORMANCE

Kent, who played in 15 official matches for Fenerbahçe this season, had a performance of 1 goal and 2 assists and played 634 minutes.

