Officially… the schedule of the third year middle school exams for 2024, the first term, in Cairo and Giza Governorate.

#Officially.. #schedule #year #middle #school #exams #term #Cairo #Giza #Governorate

Thousands of students and parents have been searching in the past hours in order to learn about the schedule of the third year middle school exams for 2024, as students in all educational levels in Egypt are scheduled to begin taking the first round exams in the coming days, and the Ministry of Education has set the exam schedules. For students in various governorates of the Republic of Egypt, and through this article we will learn about the exam schedule.

Third year middle school exams schedule 2024

As for what is the exam schedule for the third year of middle school 2024, the exam days for students in Cairo Governorate are as follows:

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, they will perform: Arabic language, calligraphy, and dictation, and religious education.

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, they will perform: Social Studies and Computer.

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, they will perform: engineering subjects, and art education subjects.

They will be performing on Monday, January 22, 2024: English language subject.

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, they will perform: Algebra and Statistics.

They will perform on Wednesday, January 24, 2024: Science.

Third year preparatory exams schedule 2024, Giza Governorate

From here, we will present to you the schedule for the third year of preparatory school exams for 2024, Giza Governorate, so that the schedule will be as follows: