Officially… the schedule of the third year middle school exams for 2024, the first term, in Cairo and Giza Governorate.

#Officially.. #schedule #year #middle #school #exams #term #Cairo #Giza #Governorate

Thousands of students and parents have been searching in the past hours in order to learn about the schedule of the third year middle school exams for 2024, as students in all educational levels in Egypt are scheduled to begin taking the first round exams in the coming days, and the Ministry of Education has set the exam schedules. For students in various governorates of the Republic of Egypt, and through this article we will learn about the exam schedule.

Third year middle school exams schedule 2024

As for what is the exam schedule for the third year of middle school 2024, the exam days for students in Cairo Governorate are as follows:

  • On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, they will perform: Arabic language, calligraphy, and dictation, and religious education.
  • On Thursday, January 18, 2024, they will perform: Social Studies and Computer.
  • On Sunday, January 21, 2024, they will perform: engineering subjects, and art education subjects.
  • They will be performing on Monday, January 22, 2024: English language subject.
  • On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, they will perform: Algebra and Statistics.
  • They will perform on Wednesday, January 24, 2024: Science.

Third year preparatory exams schedule 2024, Giza Governorate

From here, we will present to you the schedule for the third year of preparatory school exams for 2024, Giza Governorate, so that the schedule will be as follows:

  • On Saturday, January 20, 2024, they will perform the Arabic language, calligraphy, and dictation course, and the religious education course.
  • On Sunday, January 21, 2024, they will perform the subject Algebra and Statistics and the subject Computer and Information Technology.
  • On Monday, January 22, 2024, they will perform the foreign language course.
  • On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, they will perform engineering and art education subjects.
  • They will perform on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, science subject.
  • On Thursday, January 25, 2024, they will perform social studies.
Also Read:  NATIONAL AFFAIR - The FFKM maintains its conciliation mission

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Herman Koch’s book about illness already in top ten bestseller list after two days | Book & Culture
Herman Koch’s book about illness already in top ten bestseller list after two days | Book & Culture
Posted on
The changes to the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium for Clausura 2024
The changes to the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium for Clausura 2024
Posted on
BREAKING NEWS WEATHER: Will it continue to snow in Istanbul? Meteorology warned many provinces
BREAKING NEWS WEATHER: Will it continue to snow in Istanbul? Meteorology warned many provinces
Posted on
This Daily Japanese Habit Is a Surprising Key to Longevity That We Can All Practice
This Daily Japanese Habit Is a Surprising Key to Longevity That We Can All Practice
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News