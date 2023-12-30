Officially! World champion goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has a new club

#Officially #World #champion #goalkeeper #Hugo #Lloris #club

Hugo Lloris has a new club: As the MLS club Los Angeles FC officially announced on Saturday, the 37-year-old has signed a contract for the 2024 season. There is also the option to extend the working paper twice for one year each.

“Hugo is arguably one of the most successful goalkeepers of his generation, a real winner. We are incredibly pleased that he has chosen LAFC as the next step in his great career,” said John Thorrington, vice-president of the club.

Lloris had to give up his regular place at Spurs to new signing Guglielmo Vicario in the summer.

Lloris moved to Spurs from Olympique Lyon in 2012. He was the regular keeper there for around ten years.

Lloris played 145 international matches for France. With the Équipe Tricolore he won the World Cup title in Russia in 2018. He was used 361 times in the Premier League.