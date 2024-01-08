Officials: Bangladesh General Election won by Sh. Hasina’s ruling party

A spokesman for the Election Commission told AFP that the prime minister’s ruling party, the Awami League, had won more than 50 percent of the vote. places. However, he added that votes are still being counted.

She has presided over rapid economic growth in a country once plagued by extreme poverty, but her government has been accused of human rights abuses and a ruthless crackdown on the opposition.

The Awami League is said to have had no real challengers in the seats it was contesting. It is further announced that in several constituencies Sh. Hasina has avoided fielding her own nominees, apparently to avoid the legislature being labeled a one-party institution.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), whose ranks have been decimated by mass arrests, has called a general strike and joined dozens of other parties in refusing to take part in what they call a sham election.

76-year-old Sh. Hasina urged citizens to have faith in the democratic process, but election officials said preliminary estimates put voter turnout at about 40 percent.

“The BNP is a terrorist organization,” she told reporters after casting her vote.

“I am trying to do everything possible so that democracy continues in this country,” added the minister.

The Awami League won more than two-thirds of the seats in parliament, according to media reports. It is said that about 90 percent have already been counted. of votes.

