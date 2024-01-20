Officials: Volcano eruption in Iceland is over

#Officials #Volcano #eruption #Iceland

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said “seismic activity at the magma vent continues to decrease” and observations show that the rate of ground movement and deformation has slowed significantly compared to previous days. “This information suggests that magma is no longer flowing into the dyke and that the eruption has ended,” the IMO claimed.

Although the danger level has decreased in areas near the eruption, the agency said the area near the fishing town of Grindavik remains dangerous. “There is still a high risk of land falling into fissures in the campus,” the IMO said.

Grindavik, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland, was urgently evacuated on Sunday, with residents leaving hours before a volcanic fissure opened in a nearby field. Later, a second fissure opened on the edge of this town, from which orange-colored lava began to pour into the streets. She turned three houses into ashes.

It was the fifth volcanic eruption in Iceland in less than three years.

The last eruption occurred just a few weeks ago in the same region. A few weeks before the eruption, officials evacuated 4,000 people as a precaution. Residents of Grindavik. Shortly after December 18 after the eruption, people were only allowed to return for a short time, and on December 23 permission was given to return permanently, but only a few dozen residents did so.

On Wednesday, the IMO said there were no visible signs of an eruption, but noted that magma continued to accumulate in the area.

It is estimated that there are 33 active volcanic systems in Iceland.

This island is located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a rift in the ocean floor that separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.