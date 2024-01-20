Officials: Volcano eruption in Iceland is over

#Officials #Volcano #eruption #Iceland

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said “seismic activity at the magma vent continues to decrease” and observations show that the rate of ground movement and deformation has slowed significantly compared to previous days. “This information suggests that magma is no longer flowing into the dyke and that the eruption has ended,” the IMO claimed.

Although the danger level has decreased in areas near the eruption, the agency said the area near the fishing town of Grindavik remains dangerous. “There is still a high risk of land falling into fissures in the campus,” the IMO said.

Grindavik, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland, was urgently evacuated on Sunday, with residents leaving hours before a volcanic fissure opened in a nearby field. Later, a second fissure opened on the edge of this town, from which orange-colored lava began to pour into the streets. She turned three houses into ashes.

It was the fifth volcanic eruption in Iceland in less than three years.

The last eruption occurred just a few weeks ago in the same region. A few weeks before the eruption, officials evacuated 4,000 people as a precaution. Residents of Grindavik. Shortly after December 18 after the eruption, people were only allowed to return for a short time, and on December 23 permission was given to return permanently, but only a few dozen residents did so.

On Wednesday, the IMO said there were no visible signs of an eruption, but noted that magma continued to accumulate in the area.

It is estimated that there are 33 active volcanic systems in Iceland.

Also Read:  La Bicolor travels to Miami for the first challenge of 2024 thinking about Costa Rica; there was a surprise

This island is located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a rift in the ocean floor that separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Karik in Kochi stole Modi’s heart; In the morning, the police, after securing duty, went to Delhi as a group Narendra Modi | Tender Coconut | malayalam news | Manorama News | News In Malayalam | Malayala Manorama Online News | Malayalam Manorama | Malayalam news | Manorama News Manorama Online | PM Narendra Modi Kerala visit
Karik in Kochi stole Modi’s heart; In the morning, the police, after securing duty, went to Delhi as a group Narendra Modi | Tender Coconut | malayalam news | Manorama News | News In Malayalam | Malayala Manorama Online News | Malayalam Manorama | Malayalam news | Manorama News Manorama Online | PM Narendra Modi Kerala visit
Posted on
Patrick Kicken: Gerard Ekdom goes to Radio Veronica so Rob Stenders stays
Patrick Kicken: Gerard Ekdom goes to Radio Veronica so Rob Stenders stays
Posted on
YB, FCZ, FCB: This is something to talk about when the Super League restarts
YB, FCZ, FCB: This is something to talk about when the Super League restarts
Posted on
“The next vaccine will not arise from chance, but from policies that change the productive system”
“The next vaccine will not arise from chance, but from policies that change the productive system”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News