Ofner also doubles out after his debut win

#Ofner #doubles #debut #win

Austria’s number one in the singles and Alexandre Müller will be eliminated in round two in Melbourne.

In his second appearance in the doubles competition of a Grand Slam tournament, he had his first sense of success. But in the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Sebastian Ofner was eliminated early on Saturday morning after CET. The Styrian (ATP doubles 321) and the Frenchman Alexandre Müller (ATP doubles 837) had to face the eighth-seeded German doubles world-class players Kevin Krawietz (ATP doubles 16) and Tim Pütz (ATP doubles 22) in the second match on Court 7 ) were beaten 2:6, 2:6 after 56 minutes of play.

The encounter with the two-time French Open winner Krawietz and last year’s Wimbledon finalist and four-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Pütz started unfavorably for Müller/Ofner with two service games lost to 30. Since the two were unable to take advantage of the chance for a rebreak three times at 0:1 and once at 0:3, they were immediately 0:4 behind. In the second set, Ofner/Müller held on for longer until they had to give up their service after 40:15 to make it 2:3 and after 30:0 to make it 2:5. In the game in between they also missed their fifth break opportunity.

Krawietz/Pütz played their full double class in the game and were therefore able to be congratulated on their victory after less than an hour. As a result, Austrians are no longer represented in any adult competitions at Melbourne Park. Only in the youth competition does a red-white-red hope still exist: the neo-Austrian Ekaterina Perelygina, who trains at the ÖTV performance center in the southern part of the city, is expected to play her first main competition match with the girls on Sunday.