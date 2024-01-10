Often done by athletes, apparently this is the benefit of ice baths

Ice baths help prevent muscle aches when compared to regular rest. This is because the ice bath is able to prevent inflammation or muscle inflammation.

Ice bath illustration. (Photo: Freepik)

SOCLyfe.com, SOCHealth —– Athletes are usually asked to soak in a tub of ice water after doing quite extreme sports. It turns out that an ice bath is useful as a muscle relaxant after heavy activity.

Extracted from various health sources, ice baths help prevent muscle aches when compared to regular rest. This is because the ice bath is able to prevent inflammation or muscle inflammation.

Ice batch also helps the muscle recovery process. When the body comes out of the ice water bath, the change in temperature will cause the muscles to widen and cleanse the muscles.

Exercising does increase body temperature to the point where sweat pours out. After intense exercise, soaking in cold water can relax and cool the body.

Another benefit of an ice bath is improving sleep quality. Ice water can have a positive effect on the nervous system. Automatically your body will feel very relaxed and ready to rest.

Several studies show that cold water can release hormones that make you happy, such as dopamine.

So after doing an ice bath, the body is better prepared and recovers faster. In this way, the body will be able to show excellent performance when undertaking the next exercise.

