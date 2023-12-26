OG3NE changed course in 2023: ‘Everything we do must make us happy, whatever that is’ | Show

Interview For years, the lives of Lisa, Amy and Shelley were all about performing, touring and releasing new music. This year, the singers of OG3NE consciously took a step back to get to know themselves better. A candid conversation about being bullied at school, talking to psychologists, the sometimes difficult relationship with the media and how the loss of mother Isolde is still palpable. “I notice that a kind of blanket covers the fun moments.”

Nicole Roelands 12/26/23, 6:30 PM Last update: 8:43 PM

