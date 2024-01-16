OGE 2024: Fight against corruption with allocation 12 times higher than in 2023 –

The Attorney General’s Office made it known, in the second half of last year, that since the beginning of the fight against corruption, triggered with the rise of President João Lourenço, in 2017, the State has already recovered just over 19 billion dollars, around 15.7 billion kwanzas, according to this Monday’s exchange rate. And for the current economic year, the authorities significantly increased the financial amount allocated to the program that aims to discourage the use of acts of corruption in the country.

The Government intends to spend, according to the forecast reflected in the General State Budget (OGE) 2024, 16.5 billion kwanzas on the program to combat corruption, an amount 12 times higher than the allocation for the same period last year, in which the program benefited from a budget of 4.7 billion kwanzas.

Although the 2023 allocation for the fight against corruption is significantly lower than the current economic year, the value was still higher than that of 2022, a period in which the program that aims to discourage the practice of corruption had a funding of just over 1.1 thousand millions.

The data relating to the balance of the work carried out by the PGR was presented to the press by the director of the National Asset Recovery Service, Eduarda Rodrigues, who said at the time that, of the amount, 7 billion dollars were recovered within the country, and around 12 billion abroad.

