OGE 2024 goes to the final global vote this Wednesday –

The bill approving the General State Budget for the 2024 economic year in Angola goes to the final global vote this Wednesday, 13th, during an extraordinary plenary meeting of the National Assembly.

The vote will take place within the framework of the IInd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the IInd Legislative Session, of the Vth Legislature of the National Assembly.

This Monday, the deputies approved, in particular, with 40 votes in favor, 18 against and no abstentions, the Joint Opinion Report of the aforementioned Bill.

Last November, the document, presented by the Minister of Finance, Vera Daves, was approved, in general, with 111 votes in favor (MPLA, PHA, PRS and FNLA); 74 against (from UNITA) and no abstentions.

The proposed General State Budget (OGE) for 2024, which foresees a salary increase in the public sector of around 5 percent, includes estimated revenues of 24 billion kwanzas and expenses set at the same amount.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Posted on
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Posted on
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News