OGE 2024 goes to the final global vote this Wednesday

The bill approving the General State Budget for the 2024 economic year in Angola goes to the final global vote this Wednesday, 13th, during an extraordinary plenary meeting of the National Assembly.

The vote will take place within the framework of the IInd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the IInd Legislative Session, of the Vth Legislature of the National Assembly.

This Monday, the deputies approved, in particular, with 40 votes in favor, 18 against and no abstentions, the Joint Opinion Report of the aforementioned Bill.

Last November, the document, presented by the Minister of Finance, Vera Daves, was approved, in general, with 111 votes in favor (MPLA, PHA, PRS and FNLA); 74 against (from UNITA) and no abstentions.

The proposed General State Budget (OGE) for 2024, which foresees a salary increase in the public sector of around 5 percent, includes estimated revenues of 24 billion kwanzas and expenses set at the same amount.