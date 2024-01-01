OGE 2024 starts running this Tuesday –

The Government’s main economic document for the year 2024, comes into force from Tuesday, 2nd, after being published in Diário da República, says the Ministry of Finance, in a statement to which had access.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the measure appears in Law No. 15/23, of December 29 (OGE-2024 Law), and in all its annexes.

The Ministry of Finance makes public to the budgetary units that the conditions for the immediate execution of the OGE-2024 are met, after adjustments to the State’s Integrated Financial Management System (SIGFE) and the allocation of financial quotas.

It is worth remembering that the 2024 OGE foresees expenses in the amount of 24 billion, 715 billion, 263 million, 134 thousand and 196 kwanzas and sets revenues of the same value, thus corresponding to an increase of 22.94% compared to the 2023 Budget.

Also Read:  "Border with DRC is extremely difficult" - Laborinho -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

It was not the first incident of the Somali President’s murderer son in Turkey. He cornered the woman and followed her.
It was not the first incident of the Somali President’s murderer son in Turkey. He cornered the woman and followed her.
Posted on
Vatican magazine: Péter Erdő appears to be the most likely successor to Pope Francis
Vatican magazine: Péter Erdő appears to be the most likely successor to Pope Francis
Posted on
Albert Heijn is already taking tobacco off the shelves, vape shops see their opportunity
Albert Heijn is already taking tobacco off the shelves, vape shops see their opportunity
Posted on
2024 is good for the boss: leap year and many holidays on weekends
2024 is good for the boss: leap year and many holidays on weekends
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News