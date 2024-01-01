OGE 2024 starts running this Tuesday

The Government’s main economic document for the year 2024, comes into force from Tuesday, 2nd, after being published in Diário da República, says the Ministry of Finance, in a statement to which had access.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the measure appears in Law No. 15/23, of December 29 (OGE-2024 Law), and in all its annexes.

The Ministry of Finance makes public to the budgetary units that the conditions for the immediate execution of the OGE-2024 are met, after adjustments to the State’s Integrated Financial Management System (SIGFE) and the allocation of financial quotas.

It is worth remembering that the 2024 OGE foresees expenses in the amount of 24 billion, 715 billion, 263 million, 134 thousand and 196 kwanzas and sets revenues of the same value, thus corresponding to an increase of 22.94% compared to the 2023 Budget.