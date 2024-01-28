Ogier: Before the start, I seriously thought about whether to start in the Monte Carlo Rally

#Ogier #start #thought #start #Monte #Carlo #Rally

Sebastien Ogier

Sébastien Ogier revealed he was proud of his performance in the Monte Carlo Rally, despite an extremely difficult week for the athlete, which saw him overcome a “roller coaster of emotions”.

The “Toyota” pilot tried to win the record tenth victory in the Monte Carlo Rally, but in the end, in an exciting battle, he had to admit the superiority of the “Hyundai” driver Thierry Neuville by 16.1 seconds. Second place was Ogier’s 13th podium in 15 Monte Carlo rallies.

In Friday’s fifth stage, when Ogier showed the fastest time, the French athlete could not control his emotions in the interview and burst into tears. At the end of the rally, he revealed that he had survived the loss of a close friend who helped Ogier launch his racing career.

“First of all it was a nice battle with Thierry Neuville. Congratulations to him because he was really fast this weekend,” says Sebastien Ogierwho won his 700th victory in rally stages in this rally.

“I had a big “emotional rollercoaster” in this rally, especially on Friday I had a lot of difficulties. On Monday it was hard to say goodbye to a person who was very important to me, who basically started my career in motorsport and who bought me my first kart. Such things never not the right time, but it happened so suddenly.”

Given the personal problems he faced in one of the toughest rallies in the WRC, Ogier was proud of his performance in the toughest conditions. “I tried to do my best and it wasn’t the easiest week for me, so overall I think I really tried to do my best to manage my emotions and work as best as I could,” Ogier continues.

“Now I’m happy it’s all over and of course I’m really tired. Now I have time to spend with my family and try it all to digest.

“I think I can be proud. I never gave up all weekend. The start of the race was challenging for many reasons, both the starting position and my emotions, but we still managed to stay in the fight more or less until the end of the rally. It was a good week finish and a lot of points for the team, I think I can be satisfied with that.

Ogier added that he had thought about not starting the rally. “I seriously thought about whether to start this rally or not, but in the end I did it because I have a commitment to the team and I have to remain professional. You can see it was not easy. This was a difficult task.”