Ogre now has his own karate world champion

Mark Denis Rauda studies at the Ogre State Gymnasium and has been practicing karate for nine years in his spare time. Mark says that the invested work and time paid off, he became the country’s first world champion in contact karate.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect it. Because it was such a very unreal feeling, very unbelievable. Yes, I expected it to be difficult and this would be a new experience. But the fact that I was going to win the first time… it was something incredible.”

Participating in the world championship was a big challenge, because Marks Denis came of age only a month before the competition. Therefore, he had to compete in the age group from 18 to 21 years, in the weight category up to 80 kilograms, where there are already stricter rules.

“That day I was more concerned about not getting nervous to get that first experience in a bigger category. No helmet, no gloves, no shin guards,” says Mark Dennis.

The competition was also quite high. Eight participants competed in the Mark Dennis category. In total, around 600 participants from 34 countries took part in the championship. Mark had to fight with two Poles and a Kazakh woman, with whom he also had the most difficult fight. On the other hand, the victory came easily.

“The final fight was pretty short, I would say. I think it will be a bit more difficult. Because I caught him, so to speak, hit his stomach right away. And he stopped and leaned over and I just at that moment caught him with my foot in the head.”

When asked what is the main key to success, Mark Denis Rauda emphasizes – don’t give up!

“It often seems that everything is going to the bad side. Which is also applicable to life, when there is no way out, it is hard to find a way out. But if you don’t give up, don’t stay in place and keep moving forward, developing, then you can’t not win, then you can’t lose. It’s a great merit for the investment of my family, parents, father and mother in me from a young age. It’s a big credit to Turner, because I’ve changed a lot of coaches. And he got his own techniques, his own knowledge from each of them. And it’s also to my credit that I didn’t slack off either. In training, I am persistent and go towards the set goal.”

In the future, the athlete wants to develop skills and strive for the best results. But Mark Dennis emphasizes that it is not always important to get the first place, it is more important to be proud of yourself, even if the highest result is not achieved.

