Ohtani and Yamamoto are already sharing in Los Angeles, having dinner together

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto combined to help Japan win the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Ohtani also reportedly helped the Dodgers convince Yamamoto to agree with them for 12 years and US$325 million.

It seems that this duo is already making progress in the task of forging their friendship.

After both signing record contracts with the Dodgers, the new teammates at the Major League level ate sushi together on Saturday at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

The famous sushi restaurant put its best face forward for its special guests, providing Ohtani, Yamamoto and performer Ippei Mizuhara with a variety of desserts, as chef Kei Hasegama shared on Instagram:

Yamamoto’s contract is the most lucrative for a pitcher, in terms of guaranteed money. He beat the nine-year, $324 million Gerrit Cole signed with the Yankees in 2019-2020.

For his part, Ohtani is believed to be the highest paid in the history of world sports, after signing for 10 years and US$700 million with the Dodgers.

So, a celebration is in order.