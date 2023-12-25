Ohtani and Yamamoto are already sharing in Los Angeles, having dinner together

#Ohtani #Yamamoto #sharing #Los #Angeles #dinner

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto combined to help Japan win the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Ohtani also reportedly helped the Dodgers convince Yamamoto to agree with them for 12 years and US$325 million.

It seems that this duo is already making progress in the task of forging their friendship.

After both signing record contracts with the Dodgers, the new teammates at the Major League level ate sushi together on Saturday at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

The famous sushi restaurant put its best face forward for its special guests, providing Ohtani, Yamamoto and performer Ippei Mizuhara with a variety of desserts, as chef Kei Hasegama shared on Instagram:

Yamamoto’s contract is the most lucrative for a pitcher, in terms of guaranteed money. He beat the nine-year, $324 million Gerrit Cole signed with the Yankees in 2019-2020.

For his part, Ohtani is believed to be the highest paid in the history of world sports, after signing for 10 years and US$700 million with the Dodgers.

So, a celebration is in order.

Also Read:  Whether you love or hate the Dodgers, you're going to want to see them in 2024

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

From stately to cute: the Christmas cards from the royal families | Royal family
From stately to cute: the Christmas cards from the royal families | Royal family
Posted on
Ohtani and Yamamoto are already sharing in Los Angeles, having dinner together
Ohtani and Yamamoto are already sharing in Los Angeles, having dinner together
Posted on
Meal too heavy? With these natural remedies you can digest immediately and without drugs
Meal too heavy? With these natural remedies you can digest immediately and without drugs
Posted on
After heat peaks in Ticino, new mildness records north of the Alps
After heat peaks in Ticino, new mildness records north of the Alps
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News