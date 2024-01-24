Oil price news continues to surprise

#Oil #price #news #continues #surprise

The news from the energy markets continues to surprise quite a few experts. Oil prices edged lower in morning trade today, surprising many analysts. Stocks were under pressure from concerns about sluggish demand and a weaker dollar, although escalating geopolitical tensions capped losses, CNBC reported.

The prices

March Brent futures, Europe’s benchmark, lost 14 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $79.41 a barrel.

US light crude oil fell 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $74.26 per barrel, BTA writes.

American stocks

US crude inventories fell by 6.67 million barrels in the week to January 19, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Gasoline stocks, however, rose by 7.2 million barrels, renewing worries about fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

