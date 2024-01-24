Oil price news continues to surprise

#Oil #price #news #continues #surprise

The news from the energy markets continues to surprise quite a few experts. Oil prices edged lower in morning trade today, surprising many analysts. Stocks were under pressure from concerns about sluggish demand and a weaker dollar, although escalating geopolitical tensions capped losses, CNBC reported.

More: Oil prices took a surprising turn

The prices

March Brent futures, Europe’s benchmark, lost 14 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $79.41 a barrel.

US light crude oil fell 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $74.26 per barrel, BTA writes.

American stocks

US crude inventories fell by 6.67 million barrels in the week to January 19, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Gasoline stocks, however, rose by 7.2 million barrels, renewing worries about fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

More: Reversal: The euro took a new direction in the new week

Check out all the latest news from Actualno.com

More from INTERNATIONAL:

Reversal: The euro changed direction again

Greece will raise the minimum wage earlier than expected

Russia will extend capital controls until the end of the year

The euro is moving more and more confidently in the new direction

Oil prices took a surprising turn

Wall Street opened with gains, the S&P 500 hit a new record

The price of oil after the Ukrainian strike on the Russian terminal in Ust Luga: Asia will suffer

China is taking urgent measures against the sharp devaluation of the yuan

Stock market reversal: Natural gas in Europe is at a price not seen in two years

Also Read:  Used car, before buying ask to take a tour | These are the aspects you absolutely must test

Reversal: The Euro took a new direction in the new week

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Reservoirs from dams managed by ABHOER increased to 215 million m3
Reservoirs from dams managed by ABHOER increased to 215 million m3
Posted on
Passengers carried them under their arms, on their belts or in their stockings. The shocking discovery of the Giurgiu policemen in a bus
Passengers carried them under their arms, on their belts or in their stockings. The shocking discovery of the Giurgiu policemen in a bus
Posted on
Néstor Cortés and Carlos Rodón are going for a better 2024
Néstor Cortés and Carlos Rodón are going for a better 2024
Posted on
Foods for depression list
Foods for depression list
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News