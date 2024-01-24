Oil price news continues to surprise

#Oil #price #news #continues #surprise
The news from the energy markets continues to surprise quite a few experts. Oil prices edged lower in morning trade today, surprising many analysts. Stocks were under pressure from concerns about sluggish demand and a weaker dollar, although escalating geopolitical tensions capped losses, CNBC reported.
More: Oil prices took a surprising turn
The prices
March Brent futures, Europe’s benchmark, lost 14 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $79.41 a barrel.
US light crude oil fell 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $74.26 per barrel, BTA writes.
American stocks
US crude inventories fell by 6.67 million barrels in the week to January 19, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.
Gasoline stocks, however, rose by 7.2 million barrels, renewing worries about fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer.
More: Reversal: The euro took a new direction in the new week
Check out all the latest news from Actualno.com
More from INTERNATIONAL:
Reversal: The euro changed direction again
Greece will raise the minimum wage earlier than expected
Russia will extend capital controls until the end of the year
The euro is moving more and more confidently in the new direction
Oil prices took a surprising turn
Wall Street opened with gains, the S&P 500 hit a new record
The price of oil after the Ukrainian strike on the Russian terminal in Ust Luga: Asia will suffer
China is taking urgent measures against the sharp devaluation of the yuan
Stock market reversal: Natural gas in Europe is at a price not seen in two years
Reversal: The Euro took a new direction in the new week