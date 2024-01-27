Oil prices heat up, +6% in a week. What happens to crude oil?

#Oil #prices #heat #week #crude #oil

Il oil price rises again, in a mix of events and economic prospects that leave investors in the raw material and politicians – attentive to fuel costs – in a climate of maximum alert.

The Brent and WTI quotes continue to fluctuate at the beginning of the year and for the second consecutive week they recorded a rise and settled at the highest in almost two months on the trading day of Friday 26 January.

Positive economic growth in United States and the signals of Chinese stimulus have fueled demand expectations, while supply concerns have fueled Middle East they added support. What to expect on the price of oil? All the factors to keep under control.

Red Sea war effect on oil prices

Brent and WTI futures recorded weekly earnings above 6%marking the largest 7-day increase since the week ending October 13, following the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

The advance of crude oil was supported by the highs tensions in the Middle East and the Red Seawith the US striking Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to force them to stop attacks on commercial shipping.

The latest news concerns one oil tanker operating on behalf of Trafigura hit by a missile on Friday 26 January after passing through the Red Sea. The Marlin Luanda, an oil product tanker, was attacked by missiles in the Gulf of Aden. Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the attack, describing the vessel as a “British oil vessel”. Trafigura said the vessel is flagged in the Marshall Islands. US Navy ships fired on a Houthi anti-ship missile in Yemen a few hours later.

Many of the major oil companies of the world have suspended traffic to the Red Sea in this increasingly worrying context of war. So far, oil futures have not seemed particularly shaken by theescalation of tensions in the Middle East, because there was no major supply disruption. Analysts have warned, however, that a direct clash between the United States and Iran could raise prices significantly.

Robert Thummel, portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital, told CNBC that the market is not pricing in enough geopolitical risk into crude prices.

Supply concerns are evident in the structure of Brent futures. The first to sixth month contract premium on both Brent and WTI rose to the highest since November, indicating the perception of a narrower supply.

A potential disruption to fuel supplies from a Ukrainian drone attack on an export-oriented oil refinery in southern Russia also supported prices.

How important are China and the USA for the price of crude oil?

It’s not just the supply of crude oil that is under the spotlight of analysts. On the demand side, the United Statesthe world’s largest oil consumer, recorded a faster economic growth than expected in the fourth quarter, data showed on Thursday.

Furthermore, this week sentiment was also supported by latest measures adopted by China to relaunch growth. Without a doubt, a favorable economic climate in the US and the Dragon pushes the price of crude oil, as it fuels prospects of rising demand in a context of fragile supply.

A mix of factors has in summary crude oil prices inflamed in just one week, as explained by the analysis of expert Tim Evans on : the economic stimulus coming from China, stronger than expected US GDP growth in the fourth quarter, the cooling of US inflation data, geopolitical risks ongoing and the larger-than-expected 9.2 million barrel decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories over the past week have all combined to push prices higher.