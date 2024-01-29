Oil prices took a worrying turn at the start of the week

#Oil #prices #worrying #turn #start #week

Oil prices rose in morning trade, the first session of the week, after a drone attack on US forces in Jordan raised concerns about a possible supply disruption in the Middle East, reported.

There are also concerns about new attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea – this time against an oil tanker, which happened at the end of last week. In addition, a number of fuel export facilities in Russia are out of action after being hit by Ukrainian drones.

Ukrainian strikes deep into the heart of Russia: Kiev bets on drones (VIDEO)

The prices

European benchmark Brent futures were up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $83.84 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $84.80.

U.S. light crude pared some of the gains, rising 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $78.35 a barrel, after earlier hitting an intraday high of $79.29 a barrel.

More: Where are the cheapest petrol and diesel in Bulgaria: Prices for the week of 20-26.01.24

Energy ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its Russian-led allies, known as OPEC+, will meet online this week on February 1, but no decision on the size of production quotas is expected. .