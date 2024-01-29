Oil prices took a worrying turn at the start of the week

Oil prices rose in morning trade, the first session of the week, after a drone attack on US forces in Jordan raised concerns about a possible supply disruption in the Middle East, reported.

There are also concerns about new attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea – this time against an oil tanker, which happened at the end of last week. In addition, a number of fuel export facilities in Russia are out of action after being hit by Ukrainian drones.

The prices

European benchmark Brent futures were up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $83.84 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $84.80.

U.S. light crude pared some of the gains, rising 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $78.35 a barrel, after earlier hitting an intraday high of $79.29 a barrel.

Energy ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its Russian-led allies, known as OPEC+, will meet online this week on February 1, but no decision on the size of production quotas is expected. .

