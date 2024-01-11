Oil prices with a turn, Russian oil is going in an unpleasant direction for Putin

#Oil #prices #turn #Russian #oil #unpleasant #direction #Putin

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 5 to 432.4 million barrels, while forecasts pointed to a decline of up to 700,000 barrels, recalled.

Oil prices

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.28% to $71.57 a barrel. European Brent crude also gained 21 cents (0.27%) to $77.01 a barrel.

According to Bloomberg, the trade is running on expectations from some market entities that “Brent” will reach $110 per barrel in the March-April period. But most analysts don’t see how that will happen unless war breaks out in the Middle East between other countries outside of what’s happening in the Gaza Strip. For now, there is such a danger because of Yemen and the attacks of the Houthis against maritime trade routes through the Red Sea. The UN Security Council has already adopted a resolution proposed by the US demanding an immediate halt to these attacks. The broad expectation is that prices will move in the range of $67-$77 per barrel in the near term.

According to the data of the Russian Ministry of Finance, the average price of perhaps the most famous Russian oil “Urals” in the period January – December 2023 is 62.99 dollars per barrel. Only in December, however, the average price of “Urals” was higher – 64.23 dollars per barrel. And the price of oil from the North Sea in December 2023 is much higher – 77.88 dollars per barrel.

As of today, according to the Trading Economics platform, Urals is trading at $57.47, down almost 5% on a daily basis.

Dimitar Hadjidimitrov, the representative of the Association of Bulgarian Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters of Fuels, commented to BNT that there is a reduced fuel consumption and this is driving prices down. He agreed that only another major conflict in the Middle East could negatively affect prices upwards. He predicts about BGN 2.50-2.60 per liter of A95 gasoline because of the large reserves worldwide (about 500,000 barrels) and the general reluctance to reduce production.

