Oil production in Namibe starts next year

Namibe could join the list of oil exploring provinces. The information was provided by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, having mentioned that the first oil exploration well in Namibe will be drilled in 2024, minimizing concerns about the cohabitation of this activity and fishing.

Diamantino Azevedo, who was speaking at the opening of a workshop on “Sustainable Exploration of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas” in Namibe, said that the province is essentially known for having a dynamic fishing industry of vital importance for its economy and the livelihood of populations.

The emergence of oil activity in that province, according to the minister, “has raised some concerns regarding the cohabitation between fishing and oil activities”, ensuring that this industry operates with the most modern exploration and production technologies available in the Marketplace.

For Diamantino Azevedo, if exploration activities are successful, the Namibe Basin will play an important role in replenishing reserves and halting the decline in production.