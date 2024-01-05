Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave

The rumors date back to the end of December and have now spread to Germany. Accordingly, the task now would be to find a specific successor to Olaf Scholz if he resigns in 2024 due to general dissatisfaction. According to some information, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius could then be the new chancellor.

According to press reports, the main reason for Scholz’s departure may be the scandal years ago, when he was still a minister. At the time, Wirecard was accused of fraud after auditors found a €1.9 billion shortfall at the company. However, Scholz and his ministry tried to protect the company from the attack, which caused resentment and suspicion, reports the Serbian daily Novoszti in connection with the incident. By the way, Scholz has always denied responsibility for the scandal.

One of Wirecard’s executives, Austrian Jan Marsalek, then fled. German media say he could be in Russia or Belarus. The Austrian embassy in Moscow told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti that it had no information about the whereabouts of the former CEO. And Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian president, said that the Kremlin knows nothing about Marsalek.

In the latest German government crisis, it is not known how much chance Boris Pistorius has of becoming chancellor, however, the German press notes that Pistorius has been the most popular German politician for months based on surveys.

Cover image: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a press conference at the end of the G20 summit (Photo: dpa / AFP / Kay Nietfeld).

